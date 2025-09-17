Synchrony Partners with Audibel to Offer CareCredit as Preferred Financing Solution for Hearing Health Care

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company announces a new partnership with Audibel to offer Synchrony's CareCredit credit card and installment loan solutions online and at Audibel's retail locations as their first-look financing option. As Audibel's financing partner across the United States, Synchrony's solutions will enable patients to pay over time for their audiology needs, including for hearing exams, and hearing devices and accessories.

The need for hearing health support continues to grow. A recent Synchrony study showed about one in five consumers surveyed admitted to experiencing potential symptoms of hearing loss, yet less than 10% reported visiting an audiologist in the past year. Additionally, 70% of consumers said their hearing is a priority, however the primary factors for getting their hearing checked would only be if they developed noticeable symptoms (56%), or if the hearing assessment were free (43%).

"Hearing plays a significant role in how we experience our lives, and particularly for how we connect with our loved ones," said Michael Tease, Audibel's Chief Retail Officer. "We know hearing health can have a major impact on overall physical and mental health, which is why I believe our partnership with Synchrony is so important. CareCredit has the potential to help people access the care that our Audibel teams offer and experience, firsthand, the life-changing hearing health devices that best meet their needs."

Audibel, with a foundation of collaborative efforts and groundbreaking technologies, provides patients with personalized hearing technologies and treatments, offering tailored solutions and devices suited for each patient's needs. At over 1,000 locations nationwide, Audibel connects patients with licensed hearing professionals through remote and in-person appointments to meet lifestyle needs and provide customized care.

"We've seen first-hand through our consumer insights that patients need additional financial resources to encourage them to pursue hearing care more proactively," said Amar Malik, Vice President and General Manager, Vision and Hearing at Synchrony. "Solutions like CareCredit ensure they can do so in a way that meets them where they are in their hearing care journey and works with their current financial situation, with clear and understandable resources and tools. We're excited to see the impact of our partnership with Audibel, extending our financing solutions to even more patients who can benefit from them."

The CareCredit credit card is accepted in more than 11,000 audiology and hearing practices across the country, including Audibel's retail locations, offering a convenient and reliable financing solution for qualified consumers. In addition to CareCredit, Synchrony will offer installment loan options for 12, 24, 36, 48, and 60 months. Synchrony's financing solutions, including installment loan products and CareCredit, empower people to pay for the health and wellness care they want or need in a way that works best for them.

Synchrony is providing the resources and tools to help educate patients on costs and the financial solutions they can use to plan and pay for care. To learn more about CareCredit and the company's Fair Financing Principles, please visit: www.carecredit.com. To learn more about Audibel visit the website for more information at https://www.audibel.com/.

About Audibel

Our mission at Audibel is to serve our patients better than anyone else. Compassion and service are at the heart of everything we do because improving your hearing experience is about more than a hearing aid. It's about a magical journey we take together; one where we learn the truth of your hearing loss – the good and the bad – and where we find innovative and imaginative means to restore the joy of hearing to you.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company at the heart of American commerce and opportunity. From health to home, auto to retail, our Synchrony products have been serving the needs of people and businesses for nearly 100 years. We provide responsible access to credit and banking products to support healthier financial lives for tens of millions of people, enabling them to access the things that matter to them. Additionally, through our innovative products and experiences, we support the growth and operations of some of the country's most respected brands, as well as more than 400,000 small and midsize businesses and health and wellness providers that Americans rely on. Synchrony is proud to be ranked as the country's #2 Best Company to Work For® by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

