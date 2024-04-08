Synchrony Partners with BRP to Provide Retail Financing Options in the United States

Synchrony to Offer Consumers Flexible Financing on Powersports Products

STAMFORD, Conn., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, today announced a new partnership with BRP US Inc., a global leader in powersports and marine products. Synchrony will now provide BRP's U.S. dealers with installment financing options on its line of powersports products.

Synchrony will allow BRP dealers to offer secured installment loan products, which includes an online or in-dealership application process, as well as flexible financing terms up to 84 months. As a result, BRP will further expand its consumers' ability to access their preferred products. Specific products available for financing include:

Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles

Sea-Doo personal watercraft and pontoons

Can-Am on and off-road vehicles

"Consumers nationwide enjoy BRP powersports products, and we hope to aid in maintaining their loyalty while attracting new buyers," said Darrell Owens, Senior Vice President, Synchrony. "This partnership will make it even easier for outdoor adventurers to follow their passions and purchase their preferred unit, whether it's Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo or Can-Am products."

"Our goal is to continuously provide more ways for consumers to own BRP products and create unforgettable experiences in the great outdoors," said Sandy Scullion, President, Powersports and Marine, at BRP. "We are pleased to expand our consumers' retail financing options by welcoming Synchrony, who has a wide selection of proven financing options and a deep understanding of the powersports market."

All U.S. BRP dealers will have access to Synchrony's fast credit decisioning, dealer and customer support, rapid response to financing questions, loan contract preparation, and expedited loan funding processes as part of Synchrony's Business Center.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise, and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries, including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet, and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10.4 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people. www.brp.com @BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Lauren Devilbiss

Synchrony

[email protected]

Emilie Proulx

BRP

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony