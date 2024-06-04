Synchrony Partners with Installation Made Easy to Help Homeowners Finance Home Improvements

Partnership Allows Customers to Pay for Kitchen, Bath and Flooring Installations Over Time

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. and STAMFORD, Conn., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer financing company, and Installation Made Easy (IME), a leading enterprise software and services company supporting retail-based home improvement programs, today announced a new partnership to simplify the financing of kitchen, bath and flooring installations for homeowners.

As part of the partnership, homeowners can purchase materials from Floor & Decor and immediately schedule an installation through IME, streamlining the entire home improvement process and making upgrades and renovations hassle-free. Floor & Decor cardholders can use their credit card, issued by Synchrony, to finance both the materials and installation, so they can pay for their entire project over time.

"Partnering with Synchrony is the perfect next step in our mission to make home improvement projects easier and more enjoyable for homeowners," said Jarod Harriman, President and Chief Operating Officer, IME. "By offering customers the opportunity to finance their materials and installation without needing multiple credit cards or loans, we can help more people make their dream homes a reality."

"Homeowners have to make choices when it comes to home improvement projects. They can purchase their own materials and go the DIY route or work with a contractor," said Curtis Howse, CEO of Home & Auto, Synchrony. "Our partnership with IME takes the guesswork out of the process, letting customers select the Floor & Decor products they want, have them installed by experienced professionals and finance it all with one card."

Synchrony's partnership with IME is part of the company's goal of expanding its financing capabilities across the home improvement market and includes plans to scale the partnership to additional retailers over time.

About IME

IME is an Enterprise Software & Services company that develops and coordinates home improvement programs on behalf of retailers and manufacturers. IME develops customized programs that allow retailers to offer home improvement products and services to their customers on a nationwide basis, with minimal investment or operational responsibility. These programs operate through a software platform developed by IME that assists the contractor in managing a project from start to finish, while allowing the retailer to track activity and performance in real time. IME supports these programs with a dedicated Call Center, Customer Solutions Department, Compliance Department, Field Operations and Software Development Team. For more information, visit www.installationmadeeasy.com.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF ) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony .

