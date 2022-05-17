Mail order pharmacy includes PackEDGE which will support safety and medication adherence for seniors

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Health Services, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, is thrilled to announce the launch of [email protected] through Synchrony Pharmacy.

The [email protected] service offers a convenient option to receive medications packaged together by the administration time of each medication throughout the day and delivered directly to the patient's home.

Synchrony Pharmacy already offers a 30-day supply of transitional medications to residents who discharge to home from the nursing facilities they serve. Synchrony Pharmacy was recently recognized with the Herb Langsam Award from the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists for this innovative service.

Now this offering is being transformed to allow for automatic refills and safety through a customized medication delivery program named PackEDGE, that promotes safety and medication adherence through its special strip packaging, which is sorted by time of day.

"Synchrony Pharmacy has been successful in providing residents a 30-day supply of medications upon transition to the home, and now we can move to servicing them beyond that first 30-day supply," Randy Bufford, President and CEO of Synchrony Health Services said. "This enhanced service will eventually be offered to all seniors at home. This customized medication delivery program will enhance the safety of self-administration and makes it easy for patients to adhere to their medication schedules, since they are pre-packaged by the time of day."

"In addition to providing pharmacy services to SNF and Senior Housing, we can now service all seniors who reside at home. Medication errors are high for the senior population. By offering PackEDGE via a convenient delivery service, we are making medication adherence easier than ever,"Joe Whitt, COO of Synchrony Pharmacy added.

In addition, [email protected] offers 24/7 customer service, automatic refills, free shipping, and supports continuous communication with the resident's current physician. Clinical services include pharmacist-driven comprehensive medication reviews.

About Synchrony Pharmacy

Synchrony Pharmacy serves over 500 Skilled Nursing, Assisted Living, and other healthcare facilities. These facilities serve over 35,000 licensed beds in 14 states. Synchrony Pharmacy meets the unique needs of its residents through specialized clinical operations support services. With multiple distribution centers, Synchrony Pharmacy is large enough to meet the most demanding requirements, but small enough to offer personal service and attention. Synchrony Pharmacy includes [email protected], an employer-group solution currently providing services to 15,000 employees and dependents and a mail order automatic refill solution for Seniors and Senior Housing.

About Synchrony Health Services

Synchrony Health Services includes Synchrony Pharmacy, Synchrony Rehabilitation, [email protected] and Synchrony Lab under its umbrella. Synchrony Health Services has a core mission to pursue clinical excellence through collaboration and innovation, resulting in extraordinary outcomes. www.synchronyhs.com

