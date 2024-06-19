Synchrony Ranked Second Among Best Companies to Work For India 2024

"This recognition is a tremendous honor and a testimony to the hardworking team we have here at Synchrony. Investing in our people is our top priority. At Synchrony, we believe in the power of relationships and work-life flexibility. Creating a healthy work environment helps nurture these relationships and empowers our employees to thrive and reach their full potential. Our teammates, colleagues, and partners share the same values and are relentlessly committed to doing the right thing, which makes us such a great team. Whether an employee works from home or in the office, they receive the same level of encouragement and guidance at all levels of the organization," said Rachana Bahadur, Senior Vice President, Country Head – India, Synchrony. "We are truly humbled and grateful to receive this award. This recognition motivates us to keep pushing boundaries and redefine what it means to be the best workplace," she added.

"We are thrilled to be ranked second among India's Best Companies to Work For," said Gaurav Sehgal, Senior Vice President, Human Resources – Asia. "From the beginning, we have been committed to advancing our customers, employees, partners, and communities. This incredible achievement has only been possible due to the dedication of our people, and we owe this award to the team's collective effort." He added, "We are deeply invested in the success of our people and cultivating an inclusive culture. From providing flexibility to maintain a healthy work-life balance to offering resources for career advancement, we have everything covered. We constantly innovate to continue making Synchrony a Great Place to Work, where employees feel safe, heard, and empowered to push their boundaries."

Applauding Synchrony's success, Balbir Singh, CEO Great Place To Work® India, said, "Earning a spot on "India's Best Companies To Work For - 2024" is a well-deserved recognition of your exceptional workplace culture. Your focus on employee well-being, growth, and inclusivity makes you an industry leader and an inspiration to others. Congratulations once again on your remarkable achievement!"

Synchrony has gone above and beyond to create a supportive environment for its employees. The company offers financial and logistical support for working from home, including mental health resources. Synchrony's medical insurance is inclusive, covering everything from preventative care to fertility treatments. Synchrony understands the importance of work-life balance and offers 100% work-from-home flexibility. Additionally, its parental policies are comprehensive and offer paid parental and maternal leave, which are inclusive of diverse family structures. The company also launched 25 electric vehicles for their employees, marking a pivotal moment in transforming the employee commute with sustainable solutions. These initiatives demonstrate Synchrony's deep-rooted commitment to employee well-being. Synchrony celebrates over 51% women diversity, 106 individuals with disabilities, and 50+ veterans and their family members.

In 2023, Synchrony was recognized as a Top Employer by the India Workplace Equality Index in the Bronze category. In 2024, Synchrony was ranked #3 among the Best Companies to Work For Women and Top-Rated Financial Services Companies by Ambition Box Employee Choice Awards. Synchrony was also recognized among the Top 25 of India's Best Workplaces in BFSI by Great Place to Work.

