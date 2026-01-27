Synchrony Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results; Company also Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.30 Per Share

Company also declares preferred stock dividends

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) today announced its fourth quarter 2025 results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. The earnings news release and presentation can be found on the company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.synchrony.com/financial-information/financial-results.

Today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Brian Doubles, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Wenzel Sr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results and outlook for certain business drivers. The conference call can be accessed via an audio webcast through the investor relations website at www.investors.synchrony.com, under Events and Presentations. A replay will also be available on the website.

The company also announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock, payable on February 17, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2026. The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock") and 8.250% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the "Series B Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share. The dividends of approximately $14.06 per share on the Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.351563 per outstanding depositary share) and approximately $20.63 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.515625 per outstanding depositary share) are payable on February 17, 2026 to holders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2026.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company that has been at the heart of American commerce and opportunity for nearly a century. Synchrony delivers credit and banking products that empower tens of millions of consumers to improve their financial lives and access what matters most. Leveraging innovative solutions that are shaping the future of retail commerce, Synchrony supports the growth and success of some of the nation's most respected brands, alongside hundreds of thousands of small and midsize businesses, including health and wellness providers. Committed to excellence in service and culture, Synchrony is honored to be ranked the #2 Best Company to Work For® in the U.S. by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Kathryn Miller

(203) 585-6291

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Ashley Tufts

(203) 216-6277

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony