Synchrony Reports Fourth Quarter Net Earnings of $738 Million or $1.24 Per Diluted Share

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) today announced fourth quarter 2020 earnings results amid the continuing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Synchrony reported fourth quarter 2020 net earnings of $738 million, or $1.24 per diluted share.

Key Highlights*.

Loan receivables decreased 6% to $81.9 billion

Interest and fees on loans decreased 11% to $4.0 billion

Purchase volume decreased 1% to $39.9 billion

Average active accounts decreased 10% to 66.3 million

Deposits decreased $2.3 billion , or 4%, to $62.8 billion

, or 4%, to Renewed Payment Solutions programs with Mattress Firm and Kawasaki , and added a new program with Doosan Bobcat

, and added a new program with Doosan Bobcat Added new CareCredit programs with Walgreens and the Community Veterinary Partners, renewed program with Aspen Dental, and acquired Allegro Credit, a leading provider of point-of-sale consumer financing for audiology products and dental services

Returned $128 million in capital through common stock dividends

in capital through common stock dividends The Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program of up to $1.6 billion , commencing in the first quarter of 2021, subject to capital plan and any regulatory restrictions

"Last year brought challenges the likes of which we have never before experienced, and I am proud of how we came together as an organization to help our employees, partners, customers, and communities. We never lost sight of the necessity to build for the future, one in which the acceleration of digital adoption is profound. We quickly deployed digital assets to help our partners navigate this new environment and we continue to make investments for the future. In 2020, we renewed 41 key relationships, won 25 new deals, and launched promising new programs with Verizon and Venmo. We also took a deep look at our organization to decisively reduce costs to appropriately align the expenses of our business while maintaining investments in our long-term strategy," said Margaret Keane, Chief Executive Officer, Synchrony Financial. "With Synchrony in a position of strength, now is the right time to implement the leadership transition announced earlier this month. Effective April 1, I will transition to the role of Executive Chair of our Board of Directors, and Brian Doubles will become President and CEO, allowing him to continue the incredible progress that has been made and drive the next stage of Synchrony's exciting growth journey."

Business and Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2020*

Earnings

Net interest income decreased $370 million , or 9%, to $3.7 billion , mainly due to the impact of COVID-19.

, or 9%, to , mainly due to the impact of COVID-19. Retailer share arrangements increased $18 million , or 2%, to $1.0 billion , reflecting the improvement in net charge-offs.

, or 2%, to , reflecting the improvement in net charge-offs. Provision for credit losses decreased $354 million , or 32%, to $750 million , mainly driven by lower net charge-offs, partially offset by a $119 million reserve increase.

, or 32%, to , mainly driven by lower net charge-offs, partially offset by a reserve increase. Other income decreased $22 million , or 21%, to $82 million , largely driven by higher loyalty program costs.

, or 21%, to , largely driven by higher loyalty program costs. Other expense decreased $79 million , or 7%, to $1.0 billion , mainly driven by lower purchase volume and accounts, lower employee costs, and lower operational losses.

, or 7%, to , mainly driven by lower purchase volume and accounts, lower employee costs, and lower operational losses. Net earnings increased $7 million , or 1%, to $738 million .

Balance Sheet

Period-end loan receivables decreased 6%; purchase volume decreased 1%; and average active accounts decreased 10%.

Deposits decreased $2.3 billion , or 4%, to $62.8 billion and comprised 80% of funding.

, or 4%, to and comprised 80% of funding. The Company's balance sheet remained strong with total liquidity (liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities) of $23.7 billion , or 24.7% of total assets.

, or 24.7% of total assets. The Company has elected to defer the regulatory capital effects of CECL for two years; the estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 15.9% compared to 14.1%, and the estimated Tier 1 Capital ratio was 16.8% compared to 15.0%, reflecting the Company's strong capital generation capabilities.

The Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program of up to $1.6 billion , commencing in the first quarter of 2021 and expiring December 31, 2021 .

Key Financial Metrics

Return on assets was 3.1% and return on equity was 23.6%.

Net interest margin was 14.64%.

Efficiency ratio was 37.1%.

Credit Quality

Loans 30+ days past due as a percentage of total period-end loan receivables were 3.07% compared to 4.44% last year.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were 3.16% compared to 5.15% last year.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total period-end loan receivables was 12.54%.

Sales Platforms

Retail Card period-end loan receivables decreased 8%, driven primarily by the impact from COVID-19, partially offset by growth in digital partners. Interest and fees on loans decreased 13%, driven primarily by COVID-19 and the decline in loan receivables. Purchase volume increased 1% and average active accounts decreased 10%.

Payment Solutions period-end loan receivables decreased 2%, primarily due to the impact from COVID-19, partially offset by growth in Power Sports and Home Specialty. Interest and fees on loans decreased 9%, driven primarily by lower yield on loan receivables. Purchase volume decreased 7% and average active accounts decreased 9%.

CareCredit period-end loan receivables decreased 7%, driven primarily by the impact from COVID-19. Interest and fees on loans decreased 4%, driven primarily by lower merchant discount as a result of the decline in purchase volume, which decreased 6%. Average active accounts decreased 10%.

* All comparisons are for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, unless otherwise noted.

Corresponding Financial Tables and Information

No representation is made that the information in this news release is complete. Investors are encouraged to review the foregoing summary and discussion of Synchrony Financial's earnings and financial condition in conjunction with the detailed financial tables and information that follow and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as filed February 13, 2020, and the Company's forthcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The detailed financial tables and other information are also available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com. This information is also furnished in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC today.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

On Friday, January 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Margaret Keane, Chief Executive Officer, Brian Doubles, President, and Brian Wenzel Sr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results and outlook for certain business drivers. The conference call can be accessed via an audio webcast through the Investor Relations page on the Synchrony Financial corporate website, www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com, under Events and Presentations. A replay will also be available on the website.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "targets," "outlook," "estimates," "will," "should," "may" or words of similar meaning, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, such as: the impact of macroeconomic conditions and whether industry trends we have identified develop as anticipated, including the future impacts of the novel coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") outbreak and measures taken in response thereto for which future developments are highly uncertain and difficult to predict; retaining existing partners and attracting new partners, concentration of our revenue in a small number of Retail Card partners, and promotion and support of our products by our partners; cyber-attacks or other security breaches; disruptions in the operations of our computer systems and data centers; the financial performance of our partners; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses and the accuracy of the assumptions or estimates used in preparing our financial statements, including those related to the new CECL accounting guidance; higher borrowing costs and adverse financial market conditions impacting our funding and liquidity, and any reduction in our credit ratings; our ability to grow our deposits in the future; damage to our reputation; our ability to securitize our loan receivables, occurrence of an early amortization of our securitization facilities, loss of the right to service or subservice our securitized loan receivables, and lower payment rates on our securitized loan receivables; changes in market interest rates and the impact of any margin compression; effectiveness of our risk management processes and procedures, reliance on models which may be inaccurate or misinterpreted, our ability to manage our credit risk; our ability to offset increases in our costs in retailer share arrangements; competition in the consumer finance industry; our concentration in the U.S. consumer credit market; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize new or enhanced products and services; our ability to realize the value of acquisitions and strategic investments; reductions in interchange fees; fraudulent activity; failure of third parties to provide various services that are important to our operations; international risks and compliance and regulatory risks and costs associated with international operations; alleged infringement of intellectual property rights of others and our ability to protect our intellectual property; litigation and regulatory actions; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key officers and employees; tax legislation initiatives or challenges to our tax positions and/or interpretations, and state sales tax rules and regulations; a material indemnification obligation to GE under the Tax Sharing and Separation Agreement with GE if we cause the split-off from GE or certain preliminary transactions to fail to qualify for tax-free treatment or in the case of certain significant transfers of our stock following the split-off; regulation, supervision, examination and enforcement of our business by governmental authorities, the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislative and regulatory developments and the impact of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's regulation of our business; impact of capital adequacy rules and liquidity requirements; restrictions that limit our ability to pay dividends and repurchase our common stock, and restrictions that limit the Synchrony Bank's ability to pay dividends to us; regulations relating to privacy, information security and data protection; use of third-party vendors and ongoing third-party business relationships; and failure to comply with anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing laws.

For the reasons described above, we caution you against relying on any forward-looking statements, which should also be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere in this news release and in our public filings, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as filed on February 13, 2020, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as filed on October 22, 2020. You should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all the risks, uncertainties, or potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause our current expectations or beliefs to change. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Measures

The information provided herein includes measures we refer to as "tangible common equity", and certain "CECL fully phased-in" capital measures, which are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the detailed financial tables and information that follow. For a statement regarding the usefulness of these measures to investors, please see the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC today.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited, in millions, except per share statistics)

Quarter Ended





Twelve Months Ended







Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

4Q'20 vs. 4Q'19

Dec 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

YTD'20 vs. YTD'19 EARNINGS





































Net interest income $3,659

$3,457

$3,396

$3,890

$4,029

$(370) (9.2)%

$14,402

$16,799

$(2,397) (14.3)% Retailer share arrangements (1,047)

(899)

(773)

(926)

(1,029)

(18) 1.7%

(3,645)

(3,858)

213 (5.5)%







































Provision for credit losses 750

1,210

1,673

1,677

1,104

(354) (32.1)%

5,310

4,180

1,130 27.0% Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements and provision for credit losses 1,862

1,348

950

1,287

1,896

(34) (1.8)%

5,447

8,761

(3,314) (37.8)% Other income 82

131

95

97

104

(22) (21.2)%

405

371

34 9.2% Other expense 1,000

1,067

986

1,002

1,079

(79) (7.3)%

4,055

4,245

(190) (4.5)% Earnings before provision for income taxes 944

412

59

382

921

23 2.5%

1,797

4,887

(3,090) (63.2)% Provision for income taxes 206

99

11

96

190

16 8.4%

412

1,140

(728) (63.9)% Net earnings $738

$313

$48

$286

$731

$7 1.0%

$1,385

$3,747

$(2,362) (63.0)% Net earnings available to common stockholders $728

$303

$37

$275

$731

$(3) (0.4)%

$1,343

$3,747

$(2,404) (64.2)%























































































































COMMON SHARE STATISTICS





































Basic EPS $1.25

$0.52

$0.06

$0.45

$1.15

$0.10 8.7%

$2.28

$5.59

$(3.31) (59.2)% Diluted EPS $1.24

$0.52

$0.06

$0.45

$1.15

$0.09 7.8%

$2.27

$5.56

$(3.29) (59.2)%







































Dividend declared per share $0.22

$0.22

$0.22

$0.22

$0.22

$- - %

$0.88

$0.86

$0.02 2.3% Common stock price $34.71

$26.17

$22.16

$16.09

$36.01

$(1.30) (3.6)%

$34.71

$36.01

$(1.30) (3.6)% Book value per share $20.49

$19.47

$19.13

$19.27

$23.31

$(2.82) (12.1)%

$20.49

$23.31

$(2.82) (12.1)% Tangible common equity per share(1) $16.72

$15.75

$15.28

$15.35

$19.50

$(2.78) (14.3)%

$16.72

$19.50

$(2.78) (14.3)%







































Beginning common shares outstanding 583.8

583.7

583.2

615.9

653.7

(69.9) (10.7)%

615.9

718.8

(102.9) (14.3)% Issuance of common shares -

-

-

-

-

- - %

-

-

- - % Stock-based compensation 0.2

0.1

0.5

0.9

0.6

(0.4) (66.7)%

1.7

3.1

(1.4) (45.2)% Shares repurchased -

-

-

(33.6)

(38.4)

38.4 (100.0)%

(33.6)

(106.0)

72.4 (68.3)% Ending common shares outstanding 584.0

583.8

583.7

583.2

615.9

(31.9) (5.2)%

584.0

615.9

(31.9) (5.2)%







































Weighted average common shares outstanding 583.9

583.8

583.7

604.9

633.7

(49.8) (7.9)%

589.0

670.2

(81.2) (12.1)% Weighted average common shares outstanding (fully diluted) 586.6

584.8

584.4

607.4

637.7

(51.1) (8.0)%

590.8

673.5

(82.7) (12.3)%







































(1) Tangible Common Equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SELECTED METRICS (unaudited, $ in millions)

Quarter Ended





Twelve Months Ended







Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

4Q'20 vs. 4Q'19

Dec 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

YTD'20 vs. YTD'19 PERFORMANCE METRICS





































Return on assets(1) 3.1%

1.3%

0.2%

1.1%

2.7%



0.4%

1.4%

3.5%



(2.1)% Return on equity(2) 23.6%

10.3%

1.6%

9.1%

19.0%



4.6%

11.2%

25.1%



(13.9)% Return on tangible common equity(3) 30.4%

13.1%

1.6%

11.6%

23.0%



7.4%

14.4%

29.9%



(15.5)%















































































Net interest margin(4) 14.64%

13.80%

13.53%

15.15%

15.01%



(0.37)%

14.29%

15.78%



(1.49)% Efficiency ratio(5) 37.1%

39.7%

36.3%

32.7%

34.8%



2.3%

36.3%

31.9%



4.4% Other expense as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale 5.01%

5.44%

5.04%

4.77%

5.01%



0.00%

5.06%

4.79%



0.27% Effective income tax rate 21.8%

24.0%

18.6%

25.1%

20.6%



1.2%

22.9%

23.3%



(0.4)%















































































CREDIT QUALITY METRICS





































Net charge-offs as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale 3.16%

4.42%

5.35%

5.36%

5.15%



(1.99)%

4.58%

5.65%



(1.07)% 30+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables(6) 3.07%

2.67%

3.13%

4.24%

4.44%



(1.37)%

3.07%

4.44%



(1.37)% 90+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables(6) 1.40%

1.24%

1.77%

2.10%

2.15%



(0.75)%

1.40%

2.15%



(0.75)% Net charge-offs $631

$866

$1,046

$1,125

$1,109

$(478) (43.1)%

$3,668

$5,005

$(1,337) (26.7)% Loan receivables delinquent over 30 days(6) $2,514

$2,100

$2,453

$3,500

$3,874

$(1,360) (35.1)%

$2,514

$3,874

$(1,360) (35.1)% Loan receivables delinquent over 90 days(6) $1,143

$973

$1,384

$1,735

$1,877

$(734) (39.1)%

$1,143

$1,877

$(734) (39.1)%







































Allowance for credit losses (period-end) $10,265

$10,146

$9,802

$9,175

$5,602

$4,663 83.2%

$10,265

$5,602

$4,663 83.2% Allowance coverage ratio(7) 12.54%

12.92%

12.52%

11.13%

6.42%



6.12%

12.54%

6.42%



6.12%







































BUSINESS METRICS





































Purchase volume(8)(9) $39,874

$36,013

$31,155

$32,042

$40,212

$(338) (0.8)%

$139,084

$149,411

$(10,327) (6.9)% Period-end loan receivables $81,867

$78,521

$78,313

$82,469

$87,215

$(5,348) (6.1)%

$81,867

$87,215

$(5,348) (6.1)% Credit cards $78,455

$75,204

$75,353

$79,832

$84,606

$(6,151) (7.3)%

$78,455

$84,606

$(6,151) (7.3)% Consumer installment loans $2,125

$1,987

$1,779

$1,390

$1,347

$778 57.8%

$2,125

$1,347

$778 57.8% Commercial credit products $1,250

$1,270

$1,140

$1,203

$1,223

$27 2.2%

$1,250

$1,223

$27 2.2% Other $37

$60

$41

$44

$39

$(2) (5.1)%

$37

$39

$(2) (5.1)% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $79,452

$78,005

$78,697

$84,428

$85,376

$(5,924) (6.9)%

$80,138

$88,649

$(8,511) (9.6)% Period-end active accounts (in thousands)(9)(10) 68,540

64,800

63,430

68,849

75,471

(6,931) (9.2)%

68,540

75,471

(6,931) (9.2)% Average active accounts (in thousands)(9)(10) 66,261

64,270

64,836

72,078

73,734

(7,473) (10.1)%

67,131

75,721

(8,590) (11.3)%







































LIQUIDITY





































Liquid assets





































Cash and equivalents $11,524

$13,552

$16,344

$13,704

$12,147

$(623) (5.1)%

$11,524

$12,147

$(623) (5.1)% Total liquid assets $18,321

$21,402

$22,352

$19,225

$17,322

$999 5.8%

$18,321

$17,322

$999 5.8% Undrawn credit facilities





































Undrawn credit facilities $5,400

$5,400

$5,650

$5,600

$6,050

$(650) (10.7)%

$5,400

$6,050

$(650) (10.7)% Total liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities $23,721

$26,802

$28,002

$24,825

$23,372

$349 1.5%

$23,721

$23,372

$349 1.5% Liquid assets % of total assets 19.09%

22.37%

23.15%

19.61%

16.52%



2.57%

19.09%

16.52%



2.57% Liquid assets including undrawn credit facilities % of total assets 24.72%

28.02%

29.00%

25.32%

22.30%



2.42%

24.72%

22.30%



2.42%







































(1) Return on assets represents net earnings as a percentage of average total assets.





































(2) Return on equity represents net earnings as a percentage of average total equity.





































(3) Return on tangible common equity represents net earnings available to common stockholders as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (5) Efficiency ratio represents (i) other expense, divided by (ii) net interest income, plus other income, less retailer share arrangements. (6) Based on customer statement-end balances extrapolated to the respective period-end date.



































(7) Allowance coverage ratio represents allowance for credit losses divided by total period-end loan receivables. (8) Purchase volume, or net credit sales, represents the aggregate amount of charges incurred on credit cards or other credit product accounts less returns during the period.













(9) Includes activity and accounts associated with loan receivables held for sale.





































(10) Active accounts represent credit card or installment loan accounts on which there has been a purchase, payment or outstanding balance in the current month.

















SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited, $ in millions)

Quarter Ended





Twelve Months Ended







Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

4Q'20 vs. 4Q'19

Dec 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

YTD'20 vs. YTD'19 Interest income:





































Interest and fees on loans $3,981

$3,821

$3,808

$4,340

$4,492

$(511) (11.4)%

$15,950

$18,705

$(2,755) (14.7)% Interest on cash and debt securities 12

16

22

67

93

(81) (87.1)%

117

385

(268) (69.6)% Total interest income 3,993

3,837

3,830

4,407

4,585

(592) (12.9)%

16,067

19,090

(3,023) (15.8)%







































Interest expense:





































Interest on deposits 200

245

293

356

383

(183) (47.8)%

1,094

1,566

(472) (30.1)% Interest on borrowings of consolidated securitization entities 52

53

59

73

80

(28) (35.0)%

237

358

(121) (33.8)% Interest on senior unsecured notes 82

82

82

88

93

(11) (11.8)%

334

367

(33) (9.0)%







































Total interest expense 334

380

434

517

556

(222) (39.9)%

1,665

2,291

(626) (27.3)%







































Net interest income 3,659

3,457

3,396

3,890

4,029

(370) (9.2)%

14,402

16,799

(2,397) (14.3)%







































Retailer share arrangements (1,047)

(899)

(773)

(926)

(1,029)

(18) 1.7%

(3,645)

(3,858)

213 (5.5)%















































































Provision for credit losses 750

1,210

1,673

1,677

1,104

(354) (32.1)%

5,310

4,180

1,130 27.0% Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements and provision for credit losses 1,862

1,348

950

1,287

1,896

(34) (1.8)%

5,447

8,761

(3,314) (37.8)%







































Other income:





































Interchange revenue 185

172

134

161

192

(7) (3.6)%

652

748

(96) (12.8)% Debt cancellation fees 72

68

69

69

64

8 12.5%

278

265

13 4.9% Loyalty programs (202)

(155)

(134)

(158)

(181)

(21) 11.6%

(649)

(743)

94 (12.7)% Other 27

46

26

25

29

(2) (6.9)%

124

101

23 22.8% Total other income 82

131

95

97

104

(22) (21.2)%

405

371

34 9.2%







































Other expense:





































Employee costs 347

382

327

324

385

(38) (9.9)%

1,380

1,455

(75) (5.2)% Professional fees 186

187

189

197

199

(13) (6.5)%

759

867

(108) (12.5)% Marketing and business development 139

107

91

111

152

(13) (8.6)%

448

549

(101) (18.4)% Information processing 128

125

116

123

122

6 4.9%

492

485

7 1.4% Other 200

266

263

247

221

(21) (9.5)%

976

889

87 9.8% Total other expense 1,000

1,067

986

1,002

1,079

(79) (7.3)%

4,055

4,245

(190) (4.5)%







































Earnings before provision for income taxes 944

412

59

382

921

23 2.5%

1,797

4,887

(3,090) (63.2)% Provision for income taxes 206

99

11

96

190

16 8.4%

412

1,140

(728) (63.9)% Net earnings $738

$313

$48

$286

$731

$7 1.0%

$1,385

$3,747

$(2,362) (63.0)%







































Net earnings available to common stockholders $728

$303

$37

$275

$731

$(3) (0.4)%

$1,343

$3,747

$(2,404) (64.2)%









































SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (unaudited, $ in millions)

Quarter Ended





Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31, 2020 vs.

Dec 31, 2019 Assets























Cash and equivalents $11,524

$13,552

$16,344

$13,704

$12,147

$(623) (5.1)% Debt securities 7,469

8,432

6,623

6,146

5,911

1,558 26.4% Loan receivables:























Unsecuritized loans held for investment 56,472

52,613

52,629

54,765

58,398

(1,926) (3.3)% Restricted loans of consolidated securitization entities 25,395

25,908

25,684

27,704

28,817

(3,422) (11.9)% Total loan receivables 81,867

78,521

78,313

82,469

87,215

(5,348) (6.1)% Less: Allowance for credit losses(1) (10,265)

(10,146)

(9,802)

(9,175)

(5,602)

(4,663) 83.2% Loan receivables, net 71,602

68,375

68,511

73,294

81,613

(10,011) (12.3)% Loan receivables held for sale 5

4

4

5

725

(720) (99.3)% Goodwill 1,078

1,078

1,078

1,078

1,078

- - % Intangible assets, net 1,125

1,091

1,166

1,208

1,265

(140) (11.1)% Other assets 3,145

3,126

2,818

2,603

2,087

1,058 50.7% Total assets $95,948

$95,658

$96,544

$98,038

$104,826

$(8,878) (8.5)%

























Liabilities and Equity























Deposits:























Interest-bearing deposit accounts $62,469

$63,195

$63,857

$64,302

$64,877

$(2,408) (3.7)% Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts 313

298

291

313

277

36 13.0% Total deposits 62,782

63,493

64,148

64,615

65,154

(2,372) (3.6)% Borrowings:























Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities 7,810

7,809

8,109

9,291

10,412

(2,602) (25.0)%

























Senior unsecured notes 7,965

7,962

7,960

7,957

9,454

(1,489) (15.7)%

























Total borrowings 15,775

15,771

16,069

17,248

19,866

(4,091) (20.6)% Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,690

4,295

4,428

4,205

4,718

(28) (0.6)% Total liabilities 83,247

83,559

84,645

86,068

89,738

(6,491) (7.2)% Equity:























Preferred stock 734

734

734

734

734

- - % Common stock 1

1

1

1

1

- - % Additional paid-in capital 9,570

9,552

9,532

9,523

9,537

33 0.3% Retained earnings 10,621

10,024

9,852

9,960

12,117

(1,496) (12.3)% Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (51)

(31)

(37)

(49)

(58)

7 (12.1)% Treasury stock (8,174)

(8,181)

(8,183)

(8,199)

(7,243)

(931) 12.9% Total equity 12,701

12,099

11,899

11,970

15,088

(2,387) (15.8)% Total liabilities and equity $95,948

$95,658

$96,544

$98,038

$104,826

$(8,878) (8.5)%

























(1) Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses ("CECL") that measures the allowance for credit losses based on management's best estimate of expected credit losses for the life of our loan receivables. Prior periods presented reflect measurement of the allowance based on management's estimate of probable incurred credit losses in accordance with the previous accounting guidance effective for those periods.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (unaudited, $ in millions)





























































Quarter Ended

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019





Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Interest

Average

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Interest-earning cash and equivalents $11,244

$4

0.14%

$13,664

$4

0.12%

$15,413

$3

0.08%

$12,902

$42

1.31%

$16,269

$68

1.66% Securities available for sale 8,706

8

0.37%

7,984

12

0.60%

6,804

19

1.12%

5,954

25

1.69%

4,828

25

2.05%



























































Loan receivables, including held for sale:

























































Credit cards 76,039

3,908

20.45%

74,798

3,752

19.96%

75,942

3,740

19.81%

81,716

4,272

21.03%

81,960

4,409

21.34% Consumer installment loans 2,057

50

9.67%

1,892

46

9.67%

1,546

37

9.63%

1,432

35

9.83%

2,058

48

9.25% Commercial credit products 1,293

23

7.08%

1,238

22

7.07%

1,150

30

10.49%

1,243

33

10.68%

1,311

34

10.29% Other 63

-

- %

77

1

NM

59

1

NM

37

-

- %

47

1

NM Total loan receivables, including held for sale 79,452

3,981

19.93%

78,005

3,821

19.49%

78,697

3,808

19.46%

84,428

4,340

20.67%

85,376

4,492

20.87% Total interest-earning assets 99,402

3,993

15.98%

99,653

3,837

15.32%

100,914

3,830

15.26%

103,284

4,407

17.16%

106,473

4,585

17.08%



























































Non-interest-earning assets:

























































Cash and due from banks 1,525









1,489









1,486









1,450









1,326







Allowance for credit losses (10,190)









(9,823)









(9,221)









(8,708)









(5,593)







Other assets 5,228









5,021









4,779









4,696









3,872







Total non-interest-earning assets (3,437)









(3,313)









(2,956)









(2,562)









(395)



































































Total assets $95,965









$96,340









$97,958









$100,722









$106,078



































































Liabilities

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Interest-bearing deposit accounts $62,800

$200

1.27%

$63,569

$245

1.53%

$64,298

$293

1.83%

$64,366

$356

2.22%

$65,380

$383

2.32% Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities 7,809

52

2.65%

8,057

53

2.62%

8,863

59

2.68%

9,986

73

2.94%

10,831

80

2.93%



























































Senior unsecured notes 7,963

82

4.10%

7,960

82

4.10%

7,958

82

4.14%

8,807

88

4.02%

9,452

93

3.90%



























































Total interest-bearing liabilities 78,572

334

1.69%

79,586

380

1.90%

81,119

434

2.15%

83,159

517

2.50%

85,663

556

2.58%



























































Non-interest-bearing liabilities

























































Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts 308









307









309









299









281







Other liabilities 4,663









4,308









4,349









4,672









4,906







Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 4,971









4,615









4,658









4,971









5,187



































































Total liabilities 83,543









84,201









85,777









88,130









90,850



































































Equity

























































Total equity 12,422









12,139









12,181









12,592









15,228



































































Total liabilities and equity $95,965









$96,340









$97,958









$100,722









$106,078







Net interest income



$3,659









$3,457









$3,396









$3,890









$4,029































































Interest rate spread(1)







14.29%









13.42%









13.11%









14.66%









14.50% Net interest margin(2)







14.64%









13.80%









13.53%









15.15%









15.01%



























































(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on total interest-earning assets and the rate on total interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (unaudited, $ in millions)

























Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31, 2020

Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31, 2019





Interest

Average





Interest

Average

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Interest-earning cash and equivalents $13,301

$53

0.40%

$12,320

$258

2.09% Securities available for sale 7,367

64

0.87%

5,464

127

2.32%























Loan receivables, including held for sale:





















Credit cards 77,115

15,672

20.32%

85,334

18,384

21.54% Consumer installment loans 1,733

168

9.69%

1,963

182

9.27% Commercial credit products 1,231

108

8.77%

1,306

137

10.49% Other 59

2

3.39%

46

2

4.35% Total loan receivables, including held for sale 80,138

15,950

19.90%

88,649

18,705

21.10% Total interest-earning assets 100,806

16,067

15.94%

106,433

19,090

17.94%























Non-interest-earning assets:





















Cash and due from banks 1,488









1,327







Allowance for credit losses (9,488)









(5,902)







Other assets 4,932









3,819







Total non-interest-earning assets (3,068)









(756)































Total assets $97,738









$105,677































Liabilities





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest-bearing deposit accounts $63,755

$1,094

1.72%

$64,756

$1,566

2.42% Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities 8,675

237

2.73%

11,941

358

3.00%





-















Senior unsecured notes 8,171

334

4.09%

9,310

367

3.94%























Total interest-bearing liabilities 80,601

1,665

2.07%

86,007

2,291

2.66%























Non-interest-bearing liabilities





















Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts 306









280







Other liabilities 4,498









4,473







Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 4,804









4,753































Total liabilities 85,405









90,760































Equity





















Total equity 12,333









14,917































Total liabilities and equity $97,738









$105,677







Net interest income



$14,402









$16,799



























Interest rate spread(1)







13.87%









15.28% Net interest margin(2)







14.29%









15.78%























(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on total interest-earning assets and the rate on total interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL BALANCE SHEET STATISTICS (unaudited, $ in millions, except per share statistics)



























Quarter Ended





Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31, 2020 vs.

Dec 31, 2019 BALANCE SHEET STATISTICS























Total common equity $11,967

$11,365

$11,165

$11,236

$14,354

$(2,387) (16.6)% Total common equity as a % of total assets 12.47%

11.88%

11.56%

11.46%

13.69%



(1.22)%

























Tangible assets $93,745

$93,489

$94,300

$95,752

$102,483

$(8,738) (8.5)% Tangible common equity(1) $9,764

$9,196

$8,921

$8,950

$12,011

$(2,247) (18.7)% Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets(1) 10.42%

9.84%

9.46%

9.35%

11.72%



(1.30)% Tangible common equity per share(1) $16.72

$15.75

$15.28

$15.35

$19.50

$(2.78) (14.3)%

























REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS(2)(3)

























Basel III - CECL Transition

Basel III





Total risk-based capital ratio(4) 18.1%

18.1%

17.6%

16.5%

16.3%





Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(5) 16.8%

16.7%

16.3%

15.2%

15.0%































Tier 1 leverage ratio(6) 14.0%

13.3%

12.7%

12.3%

12.6%





Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 15.9%

15.8%

15.3%

14.3%

14.1%



























































(1) Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. We believe TCE is a more meaningful measure of the net asset value of the Company to investors. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures. (2) Regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2020 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. (3) Capital ratios starting March 31, 2020 reflect election to delay for two years an estimate of CECL's effect on regulatory capital in accordance with the interim final rule issued by U.S. banking agencies in March 2020. (4) Total risk-based capital ratio is the ratio of total risk-based capital divided by risk-weighted assets.









(5) Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio is the ratio of Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets.













(6) Tier 1 leverage ratio is the ratio of Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets, after certain adjustments. Tier 1 leverage ratios are based upon the use of daily averages for all periods presented.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL PLATFORM RESULTS (unaudited, $ in millions)

Quarter Ended





Twelve Months Ended







Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

4Q'20 vs. 4Q'19

Dec 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

YTD'20 vs. YTD'19 RETAIL CARD





































Purchase volume(1)(2) $31,256

$27,374

$24,380

$24,008

$30,968

$288 0.9%

$107,018

$114,440

$(7,422) (6.5)% Period-end loan receivables $52,130

$49,595

$49,967

$52,390

$56,387

$(4,257) (7.5)%

$52,130

$56,387

$(4,257) (7.5)% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $50,235

$49,503

$50,238

$53,820

$54,505

$(4,270) (7.8)%

$50,943

$58,984

$(8,041) (13.6)% Average active accounts (in thousands)(2)(3) 49,001

47,065

46,970

53,018

54,662

(5,661) (10.4)%

49,258

57,073

(7,815) (13.7)%







































Interest and fees on loans $2,719

$2,619

$2,640

$3,037

$3,143

$(424) (13.5)%

$11,015

$13,557

$(2,542) (18.8)% Other income $50

$84

$56

$59

$77

$(27) (35.1)%

$249

$277

$(28) (10.1)%







































Retailer share arrangements $(1,026)

$(877)

$(752)

$(904)

$(988)

$(38) 3.8%

$(3,559)

$(3,762)

$203 (5.4)%















































































PAYMENT SOLUTIONS





































Purchase volume(1)(2) $5,942

$5,901

$4,823

$5,375

$6,402

$(460) (7.2)%

$22,041

$23,880

$(1,839) (7.7)% Period-end loan receivables $20,153

$19,550

$19,119

$19,973

$20,528

$(375) (1.8)%

$20,153

$20,528

$(375) (1.8)% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $19,734

$19,247

$19,065

$20,344

$20,701

$(967) (4.7)%

$19,597

$19,918

$(321) (1.6)% Average active accounts (in thousands)(2)(3) 11,536

11,497

11,900

12,681

12,713

(1,177) (9.3)%

11,921

12,451

(530) (4.3)%







































Interest and fees on loans $673

$650

$632

$706

$737

$(64) (8.7)%

$2,661

$2,829

$(168) (5.9)% Other income $4

$13

$14

$13

$4

$- - %

$44

$15

$29 193.3%







































Retailer share arrangements $(17)

$(20)

$(18)

$(18)

$(37)

$20 (54.1)%

$(73)

$(85)

$12 (14.1)%















































































CARECREDIT





































Purchase volume(1) $2,676

$2,738

$1,952

$2,659

$2,842

$(166) (5.8)%

$10,025

$11,091

$(1,066) (9.6)% Period-end loan receivables $9,584

$9,376

$9,227

$10,106

$10,300

$(716) (7.0)%

$9,584

$10,300

$(716) (7.0)% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $9,483

$9,255

$9,394

$10,264

$10,170

$(687) (6.8)%

$9,598

$9,747

$(149) (1.5)% Average active accounts (in thousands)(3) 5,724

5,708

5,966

6,379

6,359

(635) (10.0)%

5,952

6,197

(245) (4.0)%







































Interest and fees on loans $589

$552

$536

$597

$612

$(23) (3.8)%

$2,274

$2,319

$(45) (1.9)% Other income $28

$34

$25

$25

$23

$5 21.7%

$112

$79

$33 41.8%







































Retailer share arrangements $(4)

$(2)

$(3)

$(4)

$(4)

$- - %

$(13)

$(11)

$(2) 18.2%







































TOTAL SYF





































Purchase volume(1)(2) $39,874

$36,013

$31,155

$32,042

$40,212

$(338) (0.8)%

$139,084

$149,411

$(10,327) (6.9)% Period-end loan receivables $81,867

$78,521

$78,313

$82,469

$87,215

$(5,348) (6.1)%

$81,867

$87,215

$(5,348) (6.1)% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $79,452

$78,005

$78,697

$84,428

$85,376

$(5,924) (6.9)%

$80,138

$88,649

$(8,511) (9.6)% Average active accounts (in thousands)(2)(3) 66,261

64,270

64,836

72,078

73,734

(7,473) (10.1)%

67,131

75,721

(8,590) (11.3)%







































Interest and fees on loans $3,981

$3,821

$3,808

$4,340

$4,492

$(511) (11.4)%

$15,950

$18,705

$(2,755) (14.7)% Other income $82

$131

$95

$97

$104

$(22) (21.2)%

$405

$371

$34 9.2%







































Retailer share arrangements $(1,047)

$(899)

$(773)

$(926)

$(1,029)

$(18) 1.7%

$(3,645)

$(3,858)

$213 (5.5)%







































(1) Purchase volume, or net credit sales, represents the aggregate amount of charges incurred on credit cards or other credit product accounts less returns during the period. (2) Includes activity and balances associated with loan receivables held for sale. (3) Active accounts represent credit card or installment loan accounts on which there has been a purchase, payment or outstanding balance in the current month.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND CALCULATIONS OF REGULATORY MEASURES(1) (unaudited, $ in millions, except per share statistics)

Quarter Ended

Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019 COMMON EQUITY AND REGULATORY CAPITAL MEASURES(2)

















GAAP Total equity $12,701

$12,099

$11,899

$11,970

$15,088 Less: Preferred stock (734)

(734)

(734)

(734)

(734) Less: Goodwill (1,078)

(1,078)

(1,078)

(1,078)

(1,078) Less: Intangible assets, net (1,125)

(1,091)

(1,166)

(1,208)

(1,265) Tangible common equity $9,764

$9,196

$8,921

$8,950

$12,011 Add: CECL transition amount 2,686

2,656

2,570

2,417

-



















Adjustments for certain deferred tax liabilities and certain items in accumulated comprehensive income (loss) 341

305

302

304

319 Common equity Tier 1 $12,791

$12,157

$11,793

$11,671

$12,330 Preferred stock 734

734

734

734

734 Tier 1 capital $13,525

$12,891

$12,527

$12,405

$13,064



















Add: Allowance for credit losses includible in risk-based capital 1,079

1,034

1,031

1,082

1,147 Total Risk-based capital $14,604

$13,925

$13,558

$13,487

$14,211



















ASSET MEASURES(2)

















Total average assets $95,965

$96,340

$97,958

$100,722

$106,078 Adjustments for:

















Add: CECL transition amount 2,686

2,656

2,570

2,417

- Disallowed goodwill and other disallowed intangible assets

(net of related deferred tax liabilities) and other (1,924)

(1,906)

(1,980)

(2,010)

(2,059)



















Total assets for leverage purposes $96,727

$97,090

$98,548

$101,129

$104,019



















Risk-weighted assets $80,561

$76,990

$77,048

$81,639

$87,302



















CECL FULLY PHASED-IN CAPITAL MEASURES

















Tier 1 capital $13,525

$12,891

$12,527

$12,405

$13,064 Less: CECL transition adjustment (2,686)

(2,656)

(2,570)

(2,417)

- Tier 1 capital (CECL fully phased-in) $10,839

$10,235

$9,957

$9,988

$13,064 Add: Allowance for credit losses 10,265

10,146

9,802

9,175

5,602 Tier 1 capital (CECL fully phased-in) + Reserves for credit losses $21,104

$20,381

$19,759

$19,163

$18,666



















Risk-weighted assets $80,561

$76,990

$77,048

$81,639

$87,302 Less: CECL transition adjustment (2,477)

(2,447)

(2,361)

(2,204)

- Risk-weighted assets (CECL fully phased-in) $78,084

$74,543

$74,687

$79,435

$87,302



















TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY PER SHARE

















GAAP book value per share $20.49

$19.47

$19.13

$19.27

$23.31 Less: Goodwill (1.85)

(1.85)

(1.85)

(1.85)

(1.75) Less: Intangible assets, net (1.92)

(1.87)

(2.00)

(2.07)

(2.06) Tangible common equity per share $16.72

$15.75

$15.28

$15.35

$19.50



















(1) Regulatory measures at December 31, 2020 are presented on an estimated basis. (2) Capital ratios starting March 31, 2020 reflect election to delay for two years an estimate of CECL's effect on regulatory capital in accordance with the interim final rule issued by U.S. banking agencies in March 2020

