Synchrony Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Synchrony Financial

Oct 16, 2024, 06:00 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) today announced its third quarter 2024 results for the period ending September 30, 2024. The earnings news release and presentation can be found on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.synchrony.com/financial-results.

Today at 8 a.m. ETBrian Doubles, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Wenzel Sr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results and outlook for certain business drivers. The conference call can be accessed via an audio webcast through the investor relations website at www.investors.synchrony.com, under events and presentations. A replay will also be available on the website.

About Synchrony
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners."  We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences.  We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

Contact
Investor Relations
Kathryn Miller
(203) 585-6291
[email protected]

Media Relations
Lisa Lanspery
(203) 585-6143
[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Continues Commitment to Supporting Independent Veterinary Practices Through Partnership with PSIvet

Synchrony Selects Atlanticus for Preferred Second Look Financing Program

Financial Technology

Banking & Financial Services

