Synchrony to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Synchrony

05 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) Chief Financial Officer, Brian J. Wenzel, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay will be made available on the Synchrony Investor Relations website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com.

About Synchrony
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Kathryn Miller
(203) 585-6291

Media Relations
Lisa Lanspery
(203) 585-6143

SOURCE Synchrony

