Synchrony's CareCredit and Daybreak Partner to Provide Better Sleep for Americans

CareCredit health and wellness credit card now accepted as a payment option for Daybreak's sleep testing-kits and sleep apnea device

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, and Daybreak, a top-provider of full at-home sleep testing kits and custom-fit sleep apnea devices, have extended flexible financing to customers interested in Daybreak's products. With an estimated 50-70 million Americans currently living with ongoing sleep disorders, including sleep apnea, there is a clear need for the easily accessible diagnostic care that Daybreak can help provide.

An estimated 50-70 million Americans currently live with ongoing sleep disorders, including sleep apnea. A recent partnership between Synchrony and Daybreak, a top-provider of full at-home sleep testing kits and custom-fit sleep apnea devices, offers flexible financing with CareCredit as a financing option for customers looking to get better sleep with the help of Daybreak’s products and services.

"The evidence is increasingly pointing to quality sleep being a pillar of good health," said Claude Royster, Vice President and General Manager of Wellness at Synchrony. "Unfortunately, achieving consistent, restful sleep may not be possible for people who are unknowingly living with a sleep disorder or condition. That is where Daybreak's at-home sleep solutions can help people get clarity on their current sleep health and lay the foundation that sets them up for better care and sleep."

Sleep hygiene has a ripple effect on our health with poor sleep linked to memory issues, moodiness, a diminished immune system and weight-gain, among other side-effects. However, pursuing in-lab sleep studies may present a significant healthcare expense to consumers with out-of-pocket costs for these assessments. Those costs can make it particularly difficult for people who do not have insurance to seek out important diagnostic services. Daybreak's products are available to consumers in the comfort of their own homes and their FDA cleared, custom-fit oral solution, "Daybreak Sleep System," has been shown to successfully reduce snoring and hypopnea events even on the first night of use.

"Working with Daybreak is an extension of our continued commitment to help consumers pursue their health and wellness goals," said Erin Gadhavi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Wellness at Synchrony. "Getting to collaborate like this is one way we try to expand the utility of our card for our customers, and we look forward to seeing how CareCredit may empower more people to seek care for their sleep issues."

Since July 2024, Daybreak customers have been able to apply for and use CareCredit's promotional financing offerings to purchase an at-home sleep test kit or a proprietary sleep apnea device to take control of their sleep health. This partnership will span three-years through March 31, 2027, and is the latest sleep health offering backed by CareCredit, which provides financing for a range of brands from Sleep Number to Daybreak.

"We understand the financial hurdles that consumers may face when it comes to improving their sleep health, which is why we're eager to see the impact this partnership may have on those that have been delaying care due to costs," said Van Morgan, Daybreak CEO and Co-founder. "Through this united effort with CareCredit, we aim to help consumers confidently seek out the sleep solutions they want and need so they can achieve a healthier tomorrow through better sleep today."

The Daybreak partnership is the latest for Synchrony as part of its ongoing commitment to making health and wellness products or services more accessible for consumers. Synchrony's CareCredit card is an efficient way for people to pay for health and wellness products online or at select retail locations, in ways that fit their budgets. For consumers interested in Daybreak's solutions, ask a provider or visit the Daybreak website for more information.

About Daybreak

Daybreak is a leading provider of fully at-home sleep testing kits and custom-fit sleep apnea devices, especially for those looking for a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) alternative. Founded by a team of leading sleep health physicians and dentists, we're revolutionizing the way sleep apnea is diagnosed and treated. Our mission is to reshape the health trajectories of millions affected by untreated obstructive sleep apnea by reimagining the sleep apnea journey, allowing doctor-directed care to unfold completely at-home — from diagnosis to treatment. Our devoted team of sleep medicine experts have developed an evidence-based and custom-tailored process. Every night's sleep has the potential to propel us toward a healthier tomorrow and we believe that better days start at Daybreak. For more information, visit www.thedaybreak.com.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

Media Relations:

Michelle Blaya Romero

Synchrony

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony Financial