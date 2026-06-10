Synchrony's CareCredit Makes It Easy to Pay for Your Pet's Training, Boarding, Daycare and Grooming with Pet Resort Hospitality Group Partnership

Key Highlights

Pay with the CareCredit credit card at more places : CareCredit is now accepted at 40 Pet Resort Hospitality Group locations in 12 states for training, boarding, daycare and grooming.

: CareCredit is now accepted at 40 Pet Resort Hospitality Group locations in 12 states for training, boarding, daycare and grooming. Supporting pet care education : The partnership also supports Pet Resort University, an education program for pet care professionals—part of CareCredit's ongoing commitment to industry training.

: The partnership also supports Pet Resort University, an education program for pet care professionals—part of CareCredit's ongoing commitment to industry training. Helping pet owners manage costs: This partnership reinforces CareCredit's dedication to giving pet owners more flexible ways to pay for their pets' needs—from veterinary visits to everyday services beyond the vet.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, today announced a new partnership with Pet Resort Hospitality Group (PRHG), an innovative leader in pet care services. This collaboration establishes the CareCredit credit card as the preferred financing solution for PRHG's network of premier pet resorts across 40 locations in 12 states, offering pet parents convenient options to manage costs for boarding, grooming and training services. It also supports education and growth opportunities for employees through the Pet Resort University education program, which empowers the industry, staff and partners to provide the best care possible to pets.

CareCredit is now accepted at 40 Pet Resort Hospitality Group locations in 12 states for training, boarding, daycare and grooming.

Pet owners can use their CareCredit credit card at participating PRHG locations, including premier destinations like Paws 'n' Rec, Playtime Pet Resort and Olde Towne Pet Resort, to pay for comprehensive services such as daycare, professional grooming, overnight boarding, day camp packages and specialized training programs. With the rapidly growing pet grooming, daycare and lodging market projected to reach $10 billion to $13 billion,1 CareCredit is addressing this increased demand by helping to remove financial barriers to these essential services.

"CareCredit's core mission is to enable pet parents to offer the best possible care for their cherished pets across every aspect of their lives, beyond just medical needs to hospitality experiences," said Jonathan Wainberg, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Pet, Synchrony. "This partnership with Pet Resort Hospitality Group allows us to expand our commitment to holistic pet well-being, offering families a clear and accessible way to budget for everything from a fun-filled day at a pet resort to essential grooming and training. We're also providing peace of mind by ensuring they receive high-quality care even when their parents can't be with them."

Additionally, this partnership furthers education at Pet Resort University, PRHG's training program for its pet care professionals, partners and staff. Through this program, CareCredit is contributing to the continued learning that is necessary to provide the best care to all furry family members, empowering individuals in the pet industry through career-building opportunities.

"Partnering with CareCredit allows us to build on the continued growth of our network and commitment to serving thousands of pets, parents and staff members each year," said Jason Duffy, CEO of PRHG. "Using the trusted CareCredit credit card can help remove financial barriers, ensuring more pet parents can access the high-quality services that contribute to a pet's overall happiness, mental stimulation and development we are passionate about providing. Additionally, the partnership will expand our education program to assist staff and partners in building their careers to provide care for pets across the country."

In 2025, PRHG's extensive network served 71,000 pets belonging to 59,000 pet parents, facilitating 95,000 boarding stays and 5.1 million hours of daycare. The company employs more than 1,000 dedicated professionals, reflecting its significant presence and impact in the pet services industry. PRHG also partners with leading pet resorts to preserve their legacy and elevate their operations.

This partnership is a continuation of Synchrony's ongoing efforts to enhance and expand its CareCredit health and wellness offerings to build a comprehensive ecosystem that supports pet health and financial well-being. For more than 35 years, CareCredit has provided a financing solution for veterinary services, treatments and diagnostics. The health and wellness credit card helps provide pet owners with access to a variety of financing options to ensure they are financially prepared to support their pets, within their budget. CareCredit is accepted at more than 27,000 veterinary practices and all public veterinary university hospitals in the U.S., to ensure pet owners can access necessary care for their pets, ranging from routine checkups and emergency surgeries to grooming and boarding.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company that has been at the heart of American commerce and opportunity for nearly a century. Synchrony delivers credit and banking products that empower tens of millions of consumers to improve their financial lives and access what matters most. Leveraging innovative solutions that are shaping the future of retail commerce, Synchrony supports the growth and success of some of the nation's most respected brands, alongside hundreds of thousands of small and midsize businesses, including health and wellness providers. Committed to excellence in service and culture, Synchrony is honored to be ranked the #1 Best Company to Work For® in the U.S. by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

About Pet Resort Hospitality Group

Pet Resort Hospitality Group (PRHG) is a provider of pet services, including daycare, boarding, grooming, and training. PRHG is led by a management team with decades of experience in the pet resort industry and a proven track record of successfully scaling consumer businesses. Many PRHG executives got their start as hourly employees caring for dogs. They worked their way up as independent owners before partnering with PRHG to further expand the potential for their services. Each business within the PRHG family benefits from the experience of the PRHG leadership team in areas such as acquisition planning and integration, growth planning and strategic tactics, brand and technology unification, scalable resources and support, and back office management. PRHG also recently launched Pet Resort University in Bentonville, Arkansas —a first of its kind educational center built by pet care professionals —to educate the next generation of pet resort managers, pet groomers, and dog trainers. This initiative showcases the company's commitment to advancing its employees and professionalizing the pet services industry. The Company is currently pursuing strategic add on acquisitions of pet services businesses throughout the United States. To learn more, visit www.petresorts.love.

Media Contacts

Michelle Romero

Synchrony

[email protected]

Taylor Wallace

Pet Resorts

[email protected]



























1 IBISWorld. "Pet Grooming & Boarding in the US Industry Data and Analysis." January, 2026. Retrieved from: https://www.ibisworld.com/united-states/industry/pet-grooming-boarding/1735/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

SOURCE Synchrony