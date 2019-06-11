Syncplicity by Axway Achieves FedRAMP Ready Status

Syncplicity is a leading content collaboration solution providing customers file sharing and collaboration capabilities for internal, as well as external sharing with partners for their digital workplace and digital business initiatives while modernizing their IT Infrastructure. Unlike cloud-only vendors, Syncplicity allows enterprises and government agencies to use a hybrid approach to content collaboration – with on-premises, private and public cloud storage options. Syncplicity also offers an advanced layer of global content protection with maximum visibility and security controls.

"While agencies are willing to put some data in the cloud, we continue to hear from our public-sector customers that they still want the option to keep some of their data on-premises," said Joel Depernet, Axway's EVP of R&D. "With FedRAMP Ready status, government agencies that currently use Axway solutions may choose to add Syncplicity to their portfolio by continuing the FedRAMP Authorization process. FedRAMP Ready status also opens the door for new government agencies to experience our hybrid integration platform, AMPLIFY™, of which Syncplicity is just one - albeit a very important - component."

Learn more about Syncplicity by Axway and Syncplicity Gov including FedRAMP Ready.

Axway enables customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, partners and ecosystems. Our hybrid integration platform, AMPLIFY™, helps businesses accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate services. It speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with APIs and application integration using over 150 prebuilt connectors. 11,000 organizations worldwide rely on Axway for their integration challenges. www.axway.com.

