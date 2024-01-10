Syncron: A Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Service Parts Planning Applications 2023-2024

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron is honored to announce its recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Service Parts Planning Applications 2023–2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49989323, December 2023). This accolade highlights two strengths for Syncron—niche focus on service and domain knowledge in manufacturing and complex industries.

According to the IDC MarketScape, "Syncron invests more than 20% of its revenue into R&D specific to service parts planning and has shown a track record of innovation."

At Syncron, we believe our strategic approach, characterized by robust cloud-based solutions and seamless integration with enterprise applications, distinguishes our service parts optimization capabilities. Our innovative tools have proven instrumental in transforming service operations, delivering superior customer experiences and operational efficiencies.

"We believe being named a Leader by the IDC MarketScape is a testament to our team's dedication and the innovative spirit that drives Syncron," said Sean O'Neill, chief product and technology officer, Syncron. "Our solutions are not just about managing service parts; they are about empowering businesses to excel in a complex and dynamic market. We are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation."

Syncron remains committed to delivering high-quality solutions and forging a path toward more efficient, responsive and customer-centric service operations.

For more information about Syncron and its offerings, please contact [email protected] .

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Syncron

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by optimizing aftermarket profitability, increasing customer loyalty and enabling the transition to servitization. Syncron aligns all aftermarket services with its Connected Service Experience (CSX) cloud platform, helping companies differentiate themselves through exceptional aftermarket experiences while driving significant revenue growth. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com .

