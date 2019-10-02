Syncron Announces New Addition to Executive Committee with the Appointment of Keith A. Charron as Chief Sales Officer

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncronTM, a provider of cloud-based after-sales service solutions focused on empowering the world's leading manufacturers to maximize product uptime and deliver exceptional customer experiences, today announced Keith A. Charron has been named Chief Sales Officer and an Executive Committee member. Charron will lead the company's global sales organization, helping manufacturers around the world accelerate their journeys to servitization, which is the transformation from selling products to selling products-as-a-service.

Charron has more than 30 years of sales leadership experience, including 15 years of successfully leading global sales organizations through periods of expansion to deliver consistent revenue growth. Keith previously led Worldwide Sales & Operations for Dassault Systèmes ENOVIA and DELMIA for more than 10 years, after a successful sales leadership career at Siemens PLM.

"I am thrilled to join the world-class team at Syncron during this exciting time in the company's evolution. The combination of the great team, the best-in-class technology and the huge market opportunity ahead is what excites me most," said Charron. "The company has a clear strategy, category-leading solutions, impressive momentum and is uniquely positioned to support global manufacturers on their journey towards servitization. I look forward to working with our teams around the world to advance Syncron's mission of enabling leading manufacturers to optimize their existing after-sales service business models while simultaneously deploying new models to enable the transition from selling products to selling products-as-a-service. Scaling the business, accelerating growth and further strengthening Syncron's leadership position will ultimately enhance our customers' experience."

In his role, Charron will be a key member of Syncron's Executive Committee and provide the leadership and strategic direction to scale the company's commercial capacity and help manufacturers optimize and evolve their after-sales service organizations to meet the needs a servitization-centered economy presents.



"We are delighted to welcome Keith as our Chief Sales Officer and a member of our Executive Committee. With his impressive track record of developing and leading global sales organizations and consistently delivering revenue growth, I am confident that he will further accelerate our growth and strengthen our market leadership position," said Anders Grudén, CEO of Syncron. "Syncron is a fast-growing technology company with a significant market opportunity ahead of us. Keith's wealth of experience will allow him to play a key role in enabling the world's most respected manufacturing brands to transform from selling products to selling the outcome or business value their products deliver."

Charron holds both a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and an MBA from Michigan State University. He graduated with high honors and in the top five of his executive MBA program.

For more information about Syncron, click here.

About Syncron

Syncron empowers the world's leading manufacturers to maximize product uptime and deliver exceptional after-sales service experiences, while driving significant revenue and profit improvements. From industry-leading investments in research and development, to providing the fastest time-to-value, Syncron's award-winning, cloud-based service parts inventory, price and uptime management solutions are designed to continually exceed customer expectations. Top brands from around the world trust Syncron to transform their after-sales service operations into competitive differentiators. For more information, visit syncron.com.

SOURCE Syncron

Related Links

http://www.syncron.com

