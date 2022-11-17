Syncron To Present at International Automotive Aftermarket Trade Show Automechanika Dubai 2022

Syncron is delivering a keynote presentation at Automechanika Dubai 2022 alongside AW Rostamani Group on optimizing parts inventory and inventory planning through digitalization.

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron today announced its participation in the upcoming international trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry in November 2022:

Automechanika Dubai 2022

Hosted by Messe Frankfurt

November 22 – 24, 2022

Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Automechanika Dubai, the largest international trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry in the greater Middle East, brings service leaders together to explore new partnerships and gain up-to-date insight on the latest market trends. With more than 1,000 exhibitors from over 58 countries, Automechanika Dubai offers a unique opportunity for automotive aftermarket service leaders worldwide to connect and engage.

"Automechanika Dubai brings together all the elements of the automotive aftermarket throughout the Middle East, Africa and the wider Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) region," said Tony Abouzolof, vice president of global strategic key accounts, Syncron. "We're thrilled with the opportunity to reach OEMs, automotive suppliers and distributors with details on how to optimize aftermarket parts inventory and pricing."

Automechanika Academy , an integral component of Automechanika Dubai, will host Abouzolof, along with Jon Taylor, general manager for parts at AW Rostamani (AWR) Group , as they deliver a keynote presentation, "Digitalisation – Inventory Planning and Optimisation of Aftermarket Parts Inventories."

During this presentation, Abouzolof will explain the benefits of using advanced technology to optimize the parts inventory processes. Taylor will discuss how AWR has implemented Syncron Inventory , which enables the digitalization of its parts inventory management system.

With data simulations, predictive analytics, and advanced reporting, Syncron Inventory is an industry-leading service parts management solution that provides visibility into inventory operations, lowering supply chain costs and improving parts availability.

Syncron Inventory is an essential component of the Syncron Connected Service Experience (CSX) Cloud, an artificial intelligence (AI)- and machine learning (ML)-driven platform built to help manufacturers and service organizations transform their approach to service lifecycle management (SLM) from end to end.

About Syncron

Syncron empowers leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the new service economy. We improve aftermarket business profitability, optimize working capital, increase customer loyalty, and successfully enable the transition to service-driven business models. With industry-leading investments in AI and ML, Syncron offers the first innovative, customer-endorsed, end-to-end intelligent SLM solutions portfolio. Delivered on our CSX platform, our solutions include parts inventory, price, warranty, service contract, and field service management. It is no secret that the world's top brands trust Syncron, the largest, privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. For more, visit syncron.com .

SOURCE Syncron