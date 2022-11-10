Syncron To Present at Upcoming Field Service Conferences in Asia and Europe

Syncron will deliver a keynote presentation at the Field Service Asia Connect conference in Singapore and host a roundtable discussion at the Field Service conference in Amsterdam around technician enablement for a global workforce.

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron today announced its sponsorship and participation in the following upcoming field service events in November and December 2022:

Field Service Asia Connect 2022: Advancing Service Together

Hosted by Worldwide Business Research LLC, the organizers of Field Service

November 15 – 16, 2022

Equarius Hotel, Sentosa, Singapore

Field Service Europe 2022: Advancing Service Together

Hosted by Worldwide Business Research LLC, the organizers of Field Service

November 30 – December 1, 2022

Movenpick Hotel, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Both Field Service events focus on delivering industry-leading, forward-looking content to help service leaders achieve customer satisfaction and profitability and build world-class operations. With sponsorship and participation at both events, Syncron reinforces its goal of empowering field service technicians.

The new service economy has created unique challenges and margin pressure for many businesses today. "Service organizations are caught in a cycle where their most experienced workers are getting ready to retire, while at the same time it is difficult to attract and keep new technicians and engineers," said Sarang Sambare, Senior Director of Industry Solutions, Syncron. "Service organizations need the right enablement solutions to ensure their field workers can be self-sufficient and successful."

At Field Service Asia Connect, Sambare will deliver a keynote presentation on building a human-centric service organization with technology and enablement. With the right field service tools in place, service organizations can increase job satisfaction, improve the customer experience, and ultimately maximize aftermarket profitability.

At Field Service Europe, Sambare will moderate a roundtable discussion titled Technician Enablement: Aligning Visual Support with Service Knowledge. In this open forum, service leaders can share their thoughts about technician enablement and the benefits of equipping field teams with visual troubleshooting resources. Syncron will also be onsite at Field Service Europe for one-on-one conversations and interactive product demonstrations at booth 8.

Supporting its participation in both Field Service events, Syncron recently announced a technician enablement initiative driven by their Parts Catalog and Service Knowledge solutions. Together, these components provide an on-demand, comprehensive knowledge base and troubleshooting platform that empowers field service technicians for increased productivity, reduced attrition rates, and an optimal customer experience.

Technician enablement is an essential component of the Syncron Connected Service Experience (CSX) Cloud, an artificial intelligence (AI)- and machine learning (ML)-driven platform built to help manufacturers and service organizations transform their approach to service lifecycle management (SLM) from beginning to end.

