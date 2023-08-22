Syncron to Sponsor 2023 Smarter Services™ Executive Symposium and Host Session on Empowering Service Leaders

News provided by

Syncron

22 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Syncron is delivering a keynote presentation at this year's Smarter Services Executive Symposium about understanding contract structuring and pricing.

CHICAGO , Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Syncron announced its sponsorship and participation in the 2023 Smarter Services Executive Symposium at the JW Marriott Chicago. On September 11, 2023, at 3:30 pm CT, Justin Konopaske, director of industry solutions at Syncron, and Patrick Pflüger, manager in management consultancy for STAR Cooperation, will host a breakout session on leadership and strategy called "Empowering Service Leaders: Achieving Contract Success in a Complex Landscape."

During this session, participants will learn about the importance of understanding contract structuring and pricing to ensure the well-being of their personnel and the healthy growth of their service organization.

"While understanding how powerful service contracts can be in fostering growth is essential, it is equally important to understand and anticipate the associated risks," said Konopaske. "A holistic understanding of contract structuring can help provide stability for an organization, as well as create significant opportunities for growth."

Supporting its participation at the 2023 Smarter Services Executive Symposium, Syncron offers automated software for precise contract pricing with Syncron Contract Price, which optimizes pricing for complex contracts using predictive technology to minimize risk and maximize margins of new and existing service offerings, including full-service warranties and enabling equipment as a service (EaaS).

The Smarter Services Executive Symposium is the industry's premier event for leaders in service, support and customer experience for learning, networking and progressing their business transformations. This year's theme is "Service Journeys."

Hundreds of service and customer support executives, thought leaders, influencers and technologists will share best practices and transformation blueprints at the Smarter Services Executive Symposium. Other topics discussed will include:

  • Field Service
  • Customer Experience
  • Service Supply Chain
  • Workforce and Labor
  • Service Revenue Growth
  • Intelligent Service (Data)
  • Service Innovation
  • Leadership and Strategy
  • Digital Transformation
  • Innovation

Smarter Services Executive Symposium
September 11–13, 2023
JW Marriott Chicago, Van Buren Room

About Syncron
Syncron accelerates leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the world's new service economy. We optimize aftermarket business profitability and working capital, increase customer loyalty, and enable our customers to transition successfully to future service-driven business models. Syncron connects and synchronizes every aspect of aftermarket service with more than $3 billion in annual value creation across OEMs and distributors in automotive, construction, mining, agriculture and industrial equipment, medical devices, consumer durables, high-tech, aerospace, and other industries. Our Connected Service Experience (CSX) cloud platform offers leading aftermarket sales and service solutions to effectively plan, price, and service your customers. CSX Cloud offers our customers competitive differentiation through exceptional aftermarket service experiences while driving significant revenue and profit improvements into a manufacturer or distributor's business. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management SaaS solutions. For more information, visit syncron.com.

SOURCE Syncron

