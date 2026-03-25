Syncron Unveils Next Evolution of Performance Beverages with ELIXIR and HYDRATE

New functional beverages, developed with input from elite athletes, deliver sustained energy, focus, hydration, and recovery using thoroughly formulated, performance-driven ingredients

TORRANCE, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron™, the performance beverage brand trusted by elite athletes and built to meet the demands of high-level training and competition, is expanding its functional beverage portfolio with two new products: SYNCRON ELIXIR and SYNCRON HYDRATE.

Syncron Elixir is made for the modern achiever, this dual-action formula blends green tea energy with advanced nootropics to heighten clarity, sharpen focus and keep you in the moment. Made with real fruit juice, Syncron Elixir gives you the smooth, sustained energy and cognitive performance to stay present, productive and on top of your game. Syncron Hydrate is built to replenish what your body loses through effort, heat or everyday activities. With real fruit juice, essential amino acids and electrolytes, Syncron Hydrate’s potent formula helps restore fluid balance, support muscle function and keep your energy steady through every phase of your day—so barriers don’t stand a chance.

Through close collaboration with world-class athletes including NHL All-Star, and Olympic Gold Medal winner Jack Eichel, professional footballer Kenza Dali, 5x Olympic Snowboarder and 2022 Gold Medalist Nick Baumgartner, and Soccer star Katie Zelem, Syncron is rolling out its new HYDRATE and ELIXIR products with athlete-driven storytelling and education. These athletes play a key role in sharing how the formulas support energy, focus, hydration, and recovery both in training and everyday performance.

Following the successful debut of its Pre- and Post-Workout formulas, SYNCRON ELIXIR and SYNCRON HYDRATE represent the next evolution of Syncron's performance-driven approach to functional nutrition, reinforcing the brand's reputation for excellence across sport, training, and everyday performance.

SYNCRON ELIXIR redefines what an energy drink can be by combining natural green tea caffeine with Cognizin®, a clinically studied nootropic known to enhance focus, mental clarity, and cognitive resilience. Available in three flavors — Original, Cherry, and Peach — the beverage is crafted with real fruit juice and contains no artificial flavors and no sucralose. SYNCRON ELIXIR is designed for modern high performers who demand sustained energy without compromising mental sharpness.

SYNCRON HYDRATE was formulated to support hydration and recovery through rigorous workouts, demanding professional schedules, and fast-paced daily routines. Featuring Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) to aid muscle recovery alongside essential electrolytes for optimal hydration, the beverage is available in Berry, Lemon Lime, and Orange flavors. Like SYNCRON ELIXIR, SYNCRON HYDRATE is made with real fruit juice and contains no artificial flavors and no sucralose.

"We're proud to introduce SYNCRON ELIXIR and SYNCRON HYDRATE as the next evolution of Syncron's performance line," said Jason Schwenck, Managing Director at KOWA Syncron. "These products push the boundaries of functional beverage innovation, combining performance-optimized ingredients with advanced formulations that help athletes and high performers perform, recover, and feel their best."

Syncron's connection to elite athletes across multiple sports underscores the brand's commitment to meeting real-world performance standards. From professional hockey and football to Olympic competition and international soccer, Syncron's athlete partners validate the brand's mission to deliver functional beverages that support peak performance at every level.

In addition to high-performance formulations, Syncron beverages reflect a strong commitment to sustainability, packaged in recyclable aluminum to help minimize environmental impact and reduce reliance on single-use plastics.

Both SYNCRON ELIXIR and SYNCRON HYDRATE are available in convenient 12-packs, starting at $22.99, exclusively at LiveSyncron.com.

ABOUT SYNCRON:

Syncron™ is a performance and hydration beverage brand built for athletes and active individuals who demand functional and effective nutrition. With a focus on plant-forward, sugar-free formulations and recyclable aluminum packaging, Syncron delivers mindful performance for modern lifestyles. For more information, visit livesyncron.com and @livesyncron on Instagram.

SOURCE Syncron