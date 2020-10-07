Syncron Wins Bronze Stevie® Award In 2020 International Business Awards®

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Services Department of the Year category in The 17th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards® are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

"At Syncron we're constantly striving to enable our customers to extract more business value from their investment in Syncron Service Cloud solutions," said David Reiling, Chief Customer Officer at Syncron. "During these challenging times, delivering high-quality after-sales service became strategically important to our customers which required us to deliver service and support with increased speed and accuracy while developing a deep understanding of their needs. We deployed AI technologies, knowledge base capabilities and digital learning platforms to evolve our support operation to its next level of greatness and provide world-class service and support."

Syncron won in the Customer Services Department of the Year category for Computer Software / Company size up to 2500 employees.

Syncron's support team consists of 50 individuals, speaking 11 languages in 5 countries.

"At Syncron, we've transformed our support organization from a traditional inbound ticket model, to a digital service model which proactively and predictively solves potential issues," said Patrick Gäreskog, Vice President Customer Support at Syncron. "Leveraging AI, customer journey technologies and our robust knowledge base, our support teams spend much less time with routine ticket resolutions and more time building product adoption and solving complex business challenges for our global customer base."

Comments from the jury of judges included, "I love the amount of proactive support this department gives…this is very well-rounded and shows a dedication to service in all aspects, from automation, to being proactive to ensuring happy customers that do get in touch," and "Syncron has world-class customer service."

This Stevie® Award follows Syncron's recognition in the 2020 Network Products Guide IT World Awards including Gold for Best Deployments and Customer Success of the Year in Europe and Best Deployments and Customer Success of the Year in USA.

Stevie® Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September.

"Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year's International Business Awards® attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations. The commitment we've seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive," said Stevie® Awards President Maggie Gallagher.

About Syncron

Syncron empowers the world's leading manufacturers to maximize product uptime and deliver exceptional after-sales service experiences, while driving significant revenue and profit improvements. From industry-leading investments in research and development, to providing the fastest time-to-value, Syncron's award-winning, cloud-based service parts inventory, price and uptime management solutions are designed to continually exceed customer expectations. Top brands from around the world trust Syncron to transform their after-sales service operations into competitive differentiators. For more information, visit syncron.com.

