Syncron's Anneliese Schulz Named Among the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2023 by The Software Report

News provided by

Syncron

10 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

Chief revenue officer of Syncron is honored among this year's top 50 women leaders in SaaS, recognizing her exceptional leadership and vision.

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron, a global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management solutions, is proud to announce that its Chief Revenue Officer Anneliese Schulz has been selected as one of the top 50 women leaders in SaaS by The Software Report, a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector.

Continue Reading
Anneliese Schulz, Chief Revenue Officer, Syncron
Anneliese Schulz, Chief Revenue Officer, Syncron

The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS list showcases individuals based on their exceptional leadership, distinguished career track record and measurable impact on the SaaS industry. The Software Report identified honorees by conducting a comprehensive review of companies across several software categories, including cloud management, collaboration, data analytics, human capital management, cybersecurity, e-commerce and CRM.

Schulz's leadership has been instrumental in driving go-to-market organizations toward substantial growth, prioritizing customer satisfaction and fostering a positive and productive workplace culture. As chief revenue officer at Syncron, she heads global sales, channel partner relationships, marketing initiatives and customer success strategies.

"I am honored to be recognized among the top 50 women leaders in SaaS in 2023 by The Software Report," said Schulz. "This acknowledgment not only reflects my dedication but underscores the collective efforts of our incredible team at Syncron. This award is a result of the innovative spirit and collaborative ethos that sets us apart at Syncron and defines our work in the dynamic landscape of aftermarket service software solutions."

With more than $3 billion in annual value creation across OEMs and distributors in automotive, construction, mining, agriculture and industrial equipment, medical devices, consumer durables, high tech, aerospace and other industries, Syncron connects and synchronizes every aspect of aftermarket service.

About Syncron

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by optimizing aftermarket profitability, increasing customer loyalty and enabling the transition to servitization. Syncron aligns all aftermarket services with its Connected Service Experience (CSX) cloud platform, helping companies differentiate themselves through exceptional aftermarket experiences while driving significant revenue growth. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com.

SOURCE Syncron

Also from this source

Syncron: A Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Service Parts Planning Applications 2023-2024

Syncron: A Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Service Parts Planning Applications 2023-2024

Syncron is honored to announce its recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Service Parts Planning Applications 2023–2024 Vendor...
Syncron:líder en IDC MarketScape para aplicaciones de planificación de piezas de servicio

Syncron:líder en IDC MarketScape para aplicaciones de planificación de piezas de servicio

Syncron tiene el honor de anunciar su reconocimiento como líder en IDC MarketScape: Evaluación de proveedores de aplicaciones de planificación de...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.