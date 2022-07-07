Syncron's Price Solution Selected to Accelerate Navistar's Aftermarket Service Excellence

Using Syncron Price's advanced analytics and AI capabilities, Navistar prioritizes a customer-centric pricing model and operational efficiency for one of the largest fleets of commercial vehicles in the U.S.

ATLANTA, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron, the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent SaaS solutions dedicated to Service Lifecycle Management (SLM), today announced that leading commercial vehicle and parts manufacturer, Navistar has selected Syncron Price™ to manage and optimize price for its aftermarket services parts business.

With more than a million trucks on the road in the U.S. and Canada, and a service network of more than 1,000 dealer service partner locations across North America, Navistar boasts one of the largest commercial vehicle parts distribution networks in the country. Headquartered in Illinois, Navistar companies include International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, aftermarket parts brands Fleetrite®, ReNEWed® and Diamond Advantage®.