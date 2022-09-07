SyncWords Joins the HESP Alliance to Deliver Streaming Language Translations

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncWords , the leader in closed captioning, subtitling, and translation for virtual live events, is excited to announce its membership in the HESP Alliance. Founded by THEO Technologies and Synamedia , this collaborative community of industry leaders strives to improve the quality of experience of online viewers. The High Efficiency Stream Protocol (HESP) enables sub-second end-to-end latency, as low as 400ms. With zapping, start-up, and seeking times well under 100ms, it achieves experiences better than existing broadcast solutions.

SyncWords at the International Broadcasting Convention SyncWords joins the HESP Alliance

SyncWords and THEO Technologies are already in an official partnership, offering SyncWords professional services and automated solutions via THEOplayer, committed to making streaming video better than broadcast. This technological collaboration provides seamless integration of live captions and subtitles in THEOplayer, serving hundreds of Pay TV and OTT service providers, broadcasters, and publishers worldwide.

SyncWords is extending this valuable partnership by joining the HESP Alliance . An important HESP use case is sub-second latency live streaming, while scaling over standard CDNs. This means SyncWords can provide live captions and translations, with real-presence effect, immersive UX-advanced experience, easy language navigation, switching, etc. All this, in real-time, through reliable infrastructure, with high video quality at scale globally, and professionally handled flash crowds.

Partnering with SyncWords for Added Accessibility to Content

SyncWords' innovative technologies offer the best-in-class captioning solutions like live streaming captions and real-time translations in 100+ languages for all types of content and events: virtual, hybrid, or in-person. With this alliance, global audiences will now have a chance to not just follow broadcast-quality online events but get engaged in them, receiving the information in a natural and organic way, with SyncWords' live captions and translations. Additionally, SyncWords helps recreate the spontaneity and atmosphere of a live event, enhancing accessibility and inclusivity with real-time captions and translations.

Ashish Shah, Co-founder and CEO of SyncWords, says: "The partnership with THEO Technologies, and being a member of the HESP Alliance brings us one step closer to a future where users can view live streaming content in the video player in a language of their choice, thus enhancing their viewing experience, at the same time enabling live content creators to reach wider audiences."

Steven Tielemans, CEO at THEO Technologies and President of the HESP Alliance, adds: "We are pleased to have SyncWords, as the leading provider of language translations for virtual meetings, join the HESP Alliance. We look forward to working together with SyncWords to make high efficiency streaming accessible. We see an increasing demand for high-quality real-time and interactive streaming with HESP. Live captions and real-time translations are key to further enhance the viewer experience for virtual events."

IBC Presence

Further, SyncWords is excited to announce it will be attending the International Broadcasting Convention from Sep 9-12, 2022, in Amsterdam. For booking a meeting with us and having the latest updates , follow SyncWords on social media.

About SyncWords

SyncWords is the trusted leader in closed captioning and translations for virtual events and meetings, providing a comprehensive platform and services for both Live and Pre-Recorded delivery of captions and subtitles in over 100 languages. With integrations on Zoom , Webex , Hopin , PheedLoop , Duuzra , and many more platforms, SyncWords is captioning and translating thousands of virtual events and broadcasts worldwide . Further, SyncWords powers thousands of hours of captions and subtitles for broadcasters, OTT platforms, and educational institutions worldwide.

About the HESP Alliance

The HESP Alliance, founded by Synamedia and THEO Technologies, brings together streaming video vendors and media companies to provide superior online video quality experience at reduced cost through standardizing and advancing the High Efficiency Streaming Protocol (HESP) and marketing of HESP solutions.

Media Contact:

Giovanni Galvez

+1 202-823-1696

[email protected]

SOURCE Sync Words