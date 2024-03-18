Syndax Announces Appointment of Steven Closter as Chief Commercial Officer

– Steven Closter brings more than 30 years of commercial experience in the biopharmaceutical industry to Syndax –

– Company on track for two potential first- and best-in-class product launches in 2024 –

WALTHAM, Mass., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Steven Closter as Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Closter will lead the Company's commercial strategy and operations, including marketing, sales, and market access, succeeding Steve Sabus, who is departing for personal reasons.

"Steven Closter is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of building commercial teams, leading successful product launches and delivering growth across a broad range of therapeutic areas," said Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer. "He has the right experience and capabilities to lead our growing and talented commercial organization as we work toward a successful transition to a fully integrated commercial business. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and look forward to his contributions."

Mr. Closter brings to Syndax over 30 years of commercial experience, which included the oversight of over a dozen product launches and indication expansions. Prior to joining Syndax, he served in various roles at Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, which was consolidated into Sumitomo Pharma America in 2023, ultimately serving as Vice President, Brand Strategy and Launch Excellence. At Sunovion, he was responsible for global pre-commercialization, launch, marketing, sales, and market access strategies for products across neurology, psychiatry, and primary care therapeutics. Before Sumitomo, Mr. Closter spent nearly 20 years in senior marketing and commercial roles at Forest Laboratories, then Allergan, most recently serving as Vice President, Marketing, where he held responsibility for marketing products covering oncology, hospital-based anti-infectives, CNS, cardiovascular and other therapeutic areas. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from Cornell University and a Master of Business Administration from the NYU Stern School of Business.

"I have dedicated my career to strategically delivering novel medicines to patients facing a wide range of serious diseases and conditions," said Mr. Closter. "Syndax is at a pivotal moment, with the expected delivery of two first- and best-in-class therapies this year to people living with cancer. I look forward to leading the continued build-out of Syndax's commercial organization and strategies, and to helping position the Company for success in the anticipated launch of revumenib and axatilimab."

Mr. Metzger added: "We thank Steve Sabus for his contributions to Syndax and for his assistance in seamlessly transitioning the role to Steven Closter. His guidance and insights helped lay a solid foundation for our commercial organization that has positioned us to be fully ready to launch. We are grateful to him for his leadership and wish him the best."

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

