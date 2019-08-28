Syndax Announces Participation at Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq:SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of the management team will participate in four upcoming investor conferences. The details for the four conferences are:

Citi's 14th Annual Biotech Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Baird's 2019 Global Healthcare Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Fireside chat at 9:05 a.m. ET.

Morgan Stanley's 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel New York on Monday, September 9, 2019. Fireside chat at 4:50 p.m. ET.

H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Corporate presentation at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Live webcasts of the Baird Global Healthcare Conference, Morgan Stanley's 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, and H.C. Wainwright's 21st Annual Global Investment Conference presentations can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's lead product candidate, entinostat, a once-weekly, oral, small molecule, class I HDAC inhibitor, is being tested in a Phase 3 combination trial with exemestane for treatment of advanced HR+, HER2- breast cancer and has been evaluated in combination with several approved PD-1/PD-(L)1 antagonists. The Company's pipeline also includes SNDX-6352, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts

Investor Contact

Melissa Forst

Argot Partners

melissa@argotpartners.com

Tel 212.600.1902



Media Contact

David Rosen

Argot Partners

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

Tel 212.600.1902



SNDX-G

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.syndax.com

