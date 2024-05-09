Syndax Announces Participation at the Bank of America Securities 2024 Health Care Conference
May 09, 2024, 07:00 ET
WALTHAM, Mass., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of the Syndax management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Securities 2024 Health Care Conference on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. PT/ 11:00 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.
About Syndax
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective menin inhibitor, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.
Syndax Contact
Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]
Tel 781.684.9827
