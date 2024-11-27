Syndax Announces Participation at the Citi 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nov 27, 2024, 07:00 ET

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer of Syndax, will participate in a panel discussion on novel mechanisms in oncology at the Citi 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the panel can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and Niktimvo™ (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts
Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]
Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Syndax Announces FDA Approval of Revuforj® (revumenib), the First and Only Menin Inhibitor to Treat Adult and Pediatric Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Leukemia with a KMT2A Translocation

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Revuforj® (revumenib) as the...

Syndax Announces Positive Pivotal Topline Results from Relapsed or Refractory mNPM1 AML Cohort in AUGMENT-101 Trial of Revumenib

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics