Syndax Announces Participation at the Stifel 2024 Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum
Apr 10, 2024, 16:05 ET
WALTHAM, Mass., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer of Syndax, will participate in a fireside chat at the at Stifel 2024 Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.
About Syndax
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.
Syndax Contact
Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
[email protected]
Tel 781.684.9827
SNDX-G
SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
