Syndax Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. The details for the two conferences are:

BTIG Targeted Therapeutics Conference at the St. Regis New York on Monday, February 24, 2020 . Panel discussion at 1:00 p.m. ET .

Panel discussion at . Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference at the Boston Marriott Copley Place on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 . Presentation at 11:20 a.m. ET .

A live webcast of the Cowen presentation can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's lead product candidate, entinostat, a once-weekly, oral, small molecule, class I HDAC inhibitor, is being tested in a Phase 3 combination trial with exemestane for treatment of advanced HR+, HER2- breast cancer and has been evaluated in combination with several approved PD-1/PD-(L)1 antagonists. The Company's pipeline also includes SNDX-6352, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

