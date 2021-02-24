Syndax Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

A panel at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference at 11:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday , March 3, 2021.





, March 3, 2021. A fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference at 3:35 p.m. ET on Tuesday , March 9, 2021.

A live webcast of the Barclays presentation can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts

Investor Contact

Melissa Forst

Argot Partners

[email protected]

Tel 212.600.1902

Media Contact

Ted Held

[email protected]

Tel 212.798.9842

