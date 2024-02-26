Syndax Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following sessions at two upcoming investor conferences:
- A fireside chat at TD Cowen's 44th Annual Health Care Conference at 9:50 a.m. ET on Monday, March 4, 2024 in Boston, MA
- A corporate panel discussion on leukemia at TD Cowen's 44th Annual Health Care Conference at 12:50 p.m. ET on Monday, March 4, 2024 in Boston, MA
- A fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 in Miami, FL
A live webcast of these sessions can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay will also be available for a limited time.
About Syndax
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.
