Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of the management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. The details for the two conferences are:
- Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Corporate presentation at 4:30 pm ET.
- JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference at the St. Regis New York on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Panel discussion at 3:30 pm ET.
A live webcast of the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference presentation can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, entinostat, a once-weekly, oral, small molecule, class I HDAC inhibitor, in combination with exemestane and several approved PD-1/PD-L1 antagonists. The Company's pipeline also includes SNDX-6352, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, as well as a portfolio of potent and selective inhibitors targeting the binding interaction of Menin with MLLr. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Syndax Contacts
Investor Contact
Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
melissa@argotpartners.com
Tel 212.600.1902
Media Contact
David Rosen
Argot Partners
david.rosen@argotpartners.com
Tel 212.600.1902
