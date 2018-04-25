Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Title: ADVL1513: Results of a phase 1 trial of entinostat, an oral histone deacetylase inhibitor, in pediatric patients with recurrent or refractory solid tumors

First Author: Suman Malempati, MD, Oregon Health and Science University

Abstract Number: 10556

Poster Session: Pediatric Oncology

Poster Board: 229

Date and Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 8:00-11:30 AM CT, Hall A

Title: ENCORE 601: A phase 2 study of entinostat in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer

First Author: Nilofer Saba Azad, MD, Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins University

Abstract Number: 3557

Poster Session: Gastrointestinal (Colorectal) Cancer

Poster Board: 50

Date and Time: Sunday, June 3, 2018, 8:00-11:30 AM CT, Hall A

Title: Efficacy and safety of entinostat (ENT) and pembrolizumab (PEMBRO) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) previously treated with anti-PD-(L)1 therapy

First Author: Leena Gandhi, MD, PhD, NYU Perlmutter Cancer Center

Abstract Number: 9036

Poster Session: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic

Poster Board: 359

Date and Time: Sunday, June 3, 2018, 8:00-11:30 AM CT, Hall A

Title: Entinostat in combination with nivolumab for patients with advanced cholangiocarcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma

First Author: Marina Baretti, MD, Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins University

Abstract Number: TPS4151

Poster Session: Gastrointestinal (Noncolorectal) Cancer

Poster Board: 330a

Date and Time: Sunday, June 3, 2018, 8:00-11:30 AM CT, Hall A

Title: Efficacy and safety of entinostat (ENT) and pembrolizumab (PEMBRO) in patients with melanoma progressing on or after a PD-1/L1 blocking antibody

First Author: Sanjiv S. Agarwala, MD, St. Luke's Hospital

Abstract Number: 9530

Poster Session: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Poster Board: 357

Date and Time: Monday, June 4, 2018, 1:15-4:45 PM CT, Hall A

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, entinostat, a once-weekly, oral, small molecule, class I HDAC inhibitor, in combination with exemestane and several approved PD-1/PD-L1 antagonists. The Company's pipeline also includes SNDX-6352, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, as well as a portfolio of potent and selective inhibitors targeting the binding interaction of Menin with MLLr. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax's Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "believe" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Syndax's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the progress, timing, clinical development and scope of clinical trials and the reporting of clinical data for Syndax's product candidates, and the potential use of our product candidates to treat various cancer indications. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of Syndax's collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause Syndax's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Syndax's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Syndax assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

