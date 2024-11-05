Syndax to Host ASH Investor Event in Person and via Webcast on December 9, 2024

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that the Company will host an in-person investor event, along with a live webcast, on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. PT/10:00 a.m. ET during the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California. Members of the Syndax management team will be joined by multiple key opinion leaders to discuss data updates from the Company's revumenib and Niktimvo™ (axatilimab-csfr) programs.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a selective menin inhibitor, and Niktimvo™ (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com/ or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts

Sharon Klahre

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

[email protected]

Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.