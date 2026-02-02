SYNDEO Medical's A. Justin Lampropoulos Recognised by Business Worldwide Magazine for Transformational Leadership in European Healthcare

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A. Justin Lampropoulos, Chief Executive Officer of SYNDEO Medical, has been named as "Transformational Healthcare CEO of the Year – Europe", in recognition of his leadership in driving innovation, operational excellence and long-term value creation within the European healthcare sector.

The accolade forms part of Business Worldwide Magazine's 2025 Global Corporate Excellence Awards announced earlier this year, which recognise companies and visionary leaders whose commitment to innovation, ethical leadership and exceptional performance is shaping the future of global business. Spanning categories such as Business Innovation, Digital Transformation, Sustainability, Financial Excellence and Customer Experience, the awards celebrate organisations setting new benchmarks through breakthrough technologies and forward-thinking strategies.

Under Lampropoulos's leadership, SYNDEO Medical has established itself as a forward-thinking healthcare organisation focused on delivering high-quality interventional and procedural solutions. The company targets unmet clinical needs across areas such as interventional cardiology and interventional radiology, with a deliberate focus on segments that have been underserved or abandoned by larger manufacturers. Through disciplined growth, strong governance and innovation-led partnerships, SYNDEO Medical operates across international markets, working closely with healthcare stakeholders to improve procedural efficiency, strengthen clinical outcomes and modernise care delivery.

A Greek-American who has lived and worked in Europe for more than a decade, Lampropoulos relocated to the region at the age of 26 to join Merit Medical Systems, Inc., where he developed the foundations of his international healthcare leadership experience.

Building on this experience, Lampropoulos has been instrumental in guiding SYNDEO Medical through a period of significant transformation, strengthening its strategic direction while maintaining a clear focus on patient-centred care. His leadership style combines commercial discipline with a deep understanding of the complexities of healthcare systems, enabling the company to scale responsibly while navigating regulatory, operational and market challenges.

A key element of SYNDEO Medical's approach is its commitment to sustainable growth and long-term value creation. By prioritising collaboration, data-driven decision-making and robust operational frameworks, the company continues to enhance its capabilities and expand its reach across Europe and beyond. This has positioned SYNDEO Medical as a trusted partner within the healthcare landscape, recognised for both its strategic clarity and executional strength.

Commenting on the award, Lampropoulos said: "This recognition reflects the dedication and expertise of the entire SYNDEO Medical team. Transformational leadership in healthcare is about building organisations that are resilient, ethical and focused on delivering real-world impact. I'm proud of what we've achieved together and excited about what lies ahead."

The Global Corporate Excellence Awards aim to highlight organisations and leaders who are not only responding to change, but actively redefining their industries. By recognising excellence on a global stage, the awards set new benchmarks for innovation, responsibility and performance, inspiring continued progress across sectors.

A. Justin Lampropoulos's recognition as Transformational Healthcare CEO of the Year – Europe underscores SYNDEO Medical's growing influence and its commitment to advancing healthcare through visionary leadership and purposeful innovation.

For more information about SYNDEO Medical, visit https://www.syndeomedical.be/home/

Further information about the Business Worldwide Magazine Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards

