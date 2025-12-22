Synder Strengthens NetSuite Accounting for TikTok Shop Sellers as Oracle-Led Consortium Acquires Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Oracle and a consortium of investors' agreement to acquire TikTok's U.S. operations, Synder reinforces its role as a critical accounting automation solution for ecommerce businesses using NetSuite and selling through TikTok Shop.

Synder is an intelligent accounting automation platform built to streamline complex financial workflows for retail, SaaS businesses, and accounting professionals. A Y Combinator S21 alum and 2023 AICPA Startup Accelerator participant, Synder connects sales channels, payment gateways, and leading accounting software and ERPs, including QuickBooks, NetSuite, Sage Intacct, and Xero, to automate multi-source data sync and GAAP-compliant revenue recognition. Rated 4.7/5 on G2 and trusted by over 4,000 businesses and 200 accounting firms, Synder delivers the speed, accuracy, and customization finance teams need to simplify bookkeeping, accelerate the close, and scale with confidence.

Synder's TikTok Shop integration for Oracle NetSuite automatically syncs sales, fees, taxes, and refunds from TikTok directly into NetSuite, creating clean batch records that eliminate manual entry and streamline month-end close processes.

"With Oracle's acquisition of TikTok's U.S. operations, the connection between NetSuite and TikTok Shop becomes more strategic than ever," said Michael Astreiko, CEO of Synder. "Mid-sized online retailers rely on NetSuite as their ERP backbone, and TikTok Shop has emerged as a powerful revenue channel. Synder pioneered this integration and continues ensuring retailers maintain accurate, real-time books without accounting headaches."

Key features of Synder's Oracle NetSuite + TikTok Shop integration

Automatic transaction sync from TikTok Shop into NetSuite

from TikTok Shop into NetSuite Smart classification of fees, taxes, refunds, and sales

of fees, taxes, refunds, and sales Clearing-account workflow that aligns TikTok payouts with NetSuite records without manual adjustments

that aligns TikTok payouts with NetSuite records without manual adjustments Balance reconciliation to ensure TikTok Shop balances match NetSuite records perfectly

to ensure TikTok Shop balances match NetSuite records perfectly Comprehensive TikTok revenue reporting broken down by product, sales channel, and period

broken down by product, sales channel, and period Multi-channel support across 30+ integrations for unified accounting across all sales platforms

By connecting TikTok Shop and NetSuite, Synder enables fast-growing businesses to maintain financial accuracy, tax readiness, and complete control over their operations.

