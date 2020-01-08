Syndiant Collaborates With Freyr Optics To Exhibit LCOS Projector Optical Engines and Applications at CES 2020

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndiant, Inc., a premier provider of microdisplay solutions is showcasing a portfolio of LCOS projectors and optical engines developed by Freyr Optics, at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Demonstrations include a projection advertising solution for commercial vehicles, 1080p FHD interactive table projector, and highly portable 720p HD/1080p FHD pico projectors developed around Freyr Optics' optical engines. Three throw ratios are mass production ready using Syndiant 1080p or 720p LCOS displays: Short Throw 1:0.7; Slim Short Throw 1:0.9; and Ultra Short Throw 1:0.3.

"The high quality microdisplays from Syndiant have definitely been a critical enabler to our product development. The strategic partnership with Syndiant helps us focus on optical engine innovation and deliver affordable turnkey solutions with superior image quality," said David Lin, CEO of Freyr Optics.

Syndiant's full line of microdisplay solutions and platforms will be on display during CES 2020, January 7-10, LVCC South Hall 1 – booth 22043.

About Freyr Optics

Founded in 2019, Freyr Optics is a team of optical engine design experts focused on LCOS-based projection systems. In addition to optical engines, the company offers design services and products based on their projection optical modules, projection component integration, mechanical and electronic design, and end product manufacturing.

About Syndiant, Inc.

Syndiant develops high definition light modulating panels and optical engines for near-eye and embedded projection displays. Syndiant's patented all-digital LCOS technology brings high definition performance to the world's smallest personal display devices. The company has offices in Dallas, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China. www.syndiant.com.

