Syndiant Reveals Array Waveguide and 1080p FHD/4K UHD Near-Eye Microdisplay Solutions at CES 2020

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndiant, Inc., a leading provider of microdisplay solutions, is showcasing its latest developments with partners in Near-Eye Display Devices, including the newest Array Waveguide Optical Module, best-in-class 4K UHD/1080p FHD LCOS HMD Optical Modules, and AR Smart Glasses at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lingxi AR, a key provider of AR Optical solutions, partnered with Syndiant to introduce a stunning 1080p FHD Array Waveguide Optical Module. The module combines Syndiant's superior 1080p FHD LCOS display and Lingxi's innovative optical engineering to provide 42 Field of View (FOV) in a waveguide only 1.7mm thick.

Awarded a Seal of Excellence by the European Commission, Youbiquo is dedicated to Smart Glasses and IoT devices that are "wearable computers". Based on Syndiant's LCOS solution, its latest Talens Holo Smart Glasses embraces smart features powered by augmented reality and machine learning, including nature language processing and object detection and tracking.

Seazure IT Co. LTd., a company specializing in industrial AR through smart devices and algorithms, is presenting Seazure II AR Glasses based on Syndiant's SYL2271 microdisplay. Built upon their cloud-based 3D streaming service, the glasses integrate a 3D camera, IMU, and other sensors for a powerful AR platform designed to "liberate people's vision," said Chao Sun, CEO of Seazure.

"We are excited to see customers build marvelous devices and solutions around our technologies, and expect to see more customers benefit from Syndiant's LCOS microdisplays. Superior image quality, power efficiency, and cost advantages enable our customers to accelerate time-to-market for AR, HMD, and HUD products," said Daniel Wong, CEO.

The full line of microdisplay products and platforms will be on display during CES 2020, January 7-10, LVCC South Hall 1 – booth 22043.

About Syndiant, Inc.

Syndiant develops high definition light modulating panels and optical engines for near-eye and embedded projection displays. Syndiant's patented all-digital LCOS technology brings high definition performance to the world's smallest personal display devices. The company has offices in Dallas, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China. www.syndiant.com.

