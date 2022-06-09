Syndic8 Offers Enhanced Product Content on Walmart

BOSTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's e-commerce competition is fierce – consumers expect a high-quality, immersive shopping experience with a small-time window to win (or lose) a prospective customer. Marketplaces have become a dominant and vital component of every brand's e-commerce plan – they offer a consistent consumer experience across millions of products. For brands, this makes differentiation of the highest importance – and rich media is the new battleground.

Earlier this year, Walmart enabled brands to add rich media to their product content, including 360-degree images, product tours, customer review videos, expert reviews, and comparison tables. Despite these new options, very few brands have capitalized on this opportunity due to the technical challenges involved. Walmart requires retailers to use a content provider to host and submit the rich media content to Walmart, and very few companies can provide these services.

As a Walmart Connected Content Solution Provider, Syndic8 now provides seamless integration of enriched media content on marketplaces such as Walmart. Syndic8 provides user-friendly and cost-effective syndication of enriched media content to online marketplaces such as Walmart. By integrating Syndic8's versatile digital solutions into your company, your brand will stay at the forefront of e-commerce innovation and win more customers in this increasingly competitive landscape.

About Syndic8

Syndic8 partners with leading brands, retailers, and marketplaces to increase the velocity and quality of data necessary to power digital sales. With a background in building financial trading applications, the founders of Syndic8 have built numerous large-scale, high-throughput applications designed to move data instantaneously between companies. Syndic8 brings this speed to a market where product, pricing, and inventory information typically take days or weeks to communicate – with Syndic8's collaborative platform, communication takes place instantaneously. For more information, please visit Syndic8.io.

About Walmart.com

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. For more information, please see www.walmart.com and https://marketplace.walmart.com/sp-connected-content/?src=header_menu.

