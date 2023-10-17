Syndicate Sales Expands Product Offering and Reach Through Multiple Key Acquisitions

With over 75 years as a leader in the floral industry, Syndicate Sales expands and diversifies its reach in growing markets with the acquisitions of Avera Products, Pottery Direct, and TriMar Ribbon.

KOKOMO, Ind., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndicate Sales, Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of floral hardgoods, announced multiple acquisitions today, encompassing Avera Products, Pottery Direct, and TriMar Ribbon. These strategic endeavors will expand product offerings and provide innovative manufacturing and sourcing solutions across multiple markets, including floral, home and garden, grocery, and bouquet.

"As we continue to invest in growing and diversifying our business, these acquisitions represent outstanding additions to our family of companies, reinforcing our strategy to help customers succeed through industry-leading products and solutions," said Derick Townsend, Syndicate's President. "By leveraging each company's unique capabilities and expertise, we will bring a new level of service to our customers and further position our business to meet evolving consumer trends."

Avera Products, headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, offers unique, high-quality products that tell a story through artful craftsmanship and eco-conscious solutions. From on-trend planters to garden décor and home furnishings, many of which are handmade by artisans from around the world, Avera provides home and garden retailers with an ever-evolving selection of products that meet a variety of consumer needs.

Pottery Direct provides over 40 years of experience in the production of ceramics, combining age-old tradition with modern technology. Known for supplying growers and wholesalers with design-focused products, their showroom and headquarters are based in Hamilton, Ontario, with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in McKenzie, Tennessee.

TriMar Ribbon, based in Glendale, Arizona, has been the ribbon community's trusted and reliable partner for over 30 years. Serving professionals to DIY enthusiasts, they offer an extensive range of premium, on-trend ribbons, all backed by deep industry expertise.

To optimize these acquisitions, Syndicate Sales will invest in building existing teams, expanding marketing initiatives, and a renewed focus on digital growth to leverage market and product synergies across the enterprise.

ABOUT SYNDICATE SALES

Syndicate Sales is a manufacturer, importer, and distributor to the floral, grocery, and home and garden markets. Founded in Kokomo, Indiana in 1946, Syndicate is renowned for its superior quality products delivered at an unprecedented level of service. Employing over 250 team members and with nearly 1,000,000 square feet of office, distribution, and manufacturing space, Syndicate is a third-generation family-owned company. From its first product, the Aquapic®, to its most recent, Syndicate strives to innovate and improve upon its founding principle: to provide the best service and produce the highest quality products available to advance the industries that it serves.

SOURCE Syndicate Sales