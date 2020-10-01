Syndigo Acquires Attribytes: Strengthening Product Information Management for Foodservice

Combined Technology and Service Capabilities will Enhance Client Experience, Delivering Comprehensive Content Management and Syndication

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndigo, a leading SaaS product information and syndication company, and a portfolio company of The Jordan Company ("TJC"), today announced the acquisition of Attribytes, a GS1 certified data pool and Business Intelligence sales platform. The combination further establishes Syndigo's position as the global leader in product content creation, management and syndication capabilities with specialized industry experience.

"The addition of Attribytes to the Syndigo family strengthens our commitment to the foodservice industry by enhancing the content experience for suppliers and distributors," said Syndigo CEO Paul Salay. "Our clients will continue to experience a client-centric service approach that delivers the most comprehensive set of solutions to the foodservice industry. Attribytes will also add new capabilities for Syndigo's clients helping bring buyers and suppliers together to increase sales."

Attribytes expands Syndigo's current foodservice footprint with a dedicated team of industry experts who have a shared commitment to client service. Attribytes clients will benefit from the opportunity to access Syndigo's expanded content toolset that includes content creation, enhanced rich media capabilities and real-time analytics optimization.

Current Attribytes CEO Mike Kovarik will remain with Syndigo as SVP, Foodservice, Healthcare & Automotive.

"We are excited about joining the Syndigo team because of our shared vision, our technology roadmap, and our combined cultural focus on high-impact and dedicated client service," said Mike Kovarik, CEO and Chief Collaboration Scientist at Attribytes. "Our team of dedicated foodservice professionals, combined with Syndigo's expanded portfolio of tools will help all clients deliver the best experience and grow sales in the industry."

About Syndigo

Syndigo enables commerce by supporting the efficient transfer of information between brands and their customers. We provide descriptive product and nutritional information, images and other digital media, powered by deep analytics to empower engaging brand experiences online and in store. Through Syndigo's integrated platform, Content Experience Hub, clients can publish, manage, syndicate and audit their product content across the largest trading network of brands and recipients in the world. Syndigo is a GS1 Certified Identification Partner and GDSN data pool.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 brands and 1,500 retailers globally in many important consumer industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, and healthcare products.

About Attribytes

Attribytes is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company that connects food service and retail companies within a cloud-based platform to grow sales by collaboratively cleaning, enhancing, and sharing data. Attribytes combines more than 150 years of industry experience with a world-class technology team that spans the globe to deliver innovation solutions such as View My Product, Product Information Management, Collaboration Sales Dashboards and Business Intelligence tools, Rebate Pricing and logistics modules, and other data and document management tools.

About The Jordan Company

TJC (www.thejordancompany.com), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $11 billion since 1987 and a 38-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Industrials, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare & Consumer, and Telecom, Technology & Utilities. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and it is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has an office in Chicago.

