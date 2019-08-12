Syndigo Acquires eCommerce Optimization Provider SellPoints

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndigo, a leading technology-driven product information and syndication company, and a portfolio company of The Jordan Company ("TJC"), today announced the acquisition of SellPoints, an eCommerce optimization platform and a subsidiary of ConversionPoint Technologies. Based in Emeryville, California, SellPoints delivers engaging Enhanced Content capabilities and powerful conversion analytics that help drive online sales for their clients. The combination of SellPoints' technology offering and Syndigo's Content Experience Hub, an industry-leading content management and syndication platform, enhances Syndigo's ability to deliver engaging rich product content to shoppers on the entire product detail page, including both below and above the fold. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"SellPoints and Syndigo share the same client-centric mission of delivering complete and verified content that drives engagement and shopper conversion," said CEO Paul Salay. "Together, our clients will gain greater reach from an ever-expanding syndication network, while gaining access to even more interactive content experiences on a single integrated platform."

The combined product offerings will integrate rich media and other enhanced content on the product detail page, delivering solutions that will enable brands and retailers to provide their customers with added transparency and information.

"Brands and retailers today face an ever-increasing need for content that engages shoppers and provides enhanced product information in easy-to-digest formats," continued Salay. "With our acquisition of SellPoints, we are excited to continue to invest behind expanding these capabilities."

"We are thrilled to have found a partner in Syndigo who shares the SellPoints vision of providing industry-leading enhanced product content solutions for the broadest audience possible," said ConversionPoint Technologies Co-Founder and CEO Robert Tallack.

About Syndigo

Syndigo helps clients grow sales by providing extensive product content, nutrition information and digital media that power engaging experiences across brands, distributors and retailers. Clients in industries such as foodservice, hardlines, grocery, home improvement and DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive aftermarket, apparel, and healthcare all benefit from Syndigo's integrated platform, Content Experience Hub, which enables clients to collect, store, manage, audit, syndicate and publish, then analyze their product content across the largest trading network of brand and recipients in the world.

Syndigo solutions include: detailed and verified product information with audit analytics to help facilitate buying decisions; syndication of data to the GDSN utilizing GS1 global standards; retail optimization services for effective in-store floor planning and shelf merchandising; publishing of rich enhanced product content integrated into global eCommerce sites; and interactive tools to allow restaurants, foodservice brands and distributors, fitness apps, and nutritional platforms to organize and share nutrition data with their customers. For more information please visit www.syndigo.com.

About SellPoints

SellPoints is an eCommerce optimization platform that allows brands to tell product stories that inform, inspire, and engage their customers. Their flagship product, Story Points, allows brands to overlay the hero image of a retail product page with interactive "hotspots" that contain key product content such as demonstration videos, 360 views, feature charts, and much more. Story Points have been proven to generate significant incremental lift in add-to-cart rates and time on page. In addition, these interactive experiences create data sets that can be leveraged to better inform paid media campaigns and increase Return on Ad Spend (ROAS). SellPoints exclusive suite of reports gives brands unique analytics on product page performance and provides deep insights into how they can be further optimized.

About The Jordan Company

TJC (www.thejordancompany.com), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $11 billion since 1987 and a 36-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Industrials, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare & Consumer, and Telecom, Technology & Utilities. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and it is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has an office in Chicago.

