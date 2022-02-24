Syndigo Announces Alliance Partnership with Ariser to Offer Enterprise PIM and MDM Solutions

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndigo, a leading SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, today announced a new strategic alliance with Ariser, a leading implementer of Enterprise PIM, MDM, and ERP solutions. The partnership will help Ariser clients to improve their enterprise data management capabilities using technology solutions that lead to business growth.

"We are pleased to partner with Syndigo, and we look forward to sharing their capabilities with our customers," said Ludvig Henningsson, Chief Business Development Officer at Ariser. "It's a partnership that aligns well with our history of supporting our clients' data logistics and integration projects. Syndigo is the leading SaaS platform in PIM and MDM and together we provide strong understanding and expertise in the areas. We look forward to offering more and more advanced PIM and MDM solutions together, for our clients."

With more than 30 years of experience and more than 80 successful PIM/MDM implementations, Ariser has helped create value for its customers by simplifying, structuring, and improving the quality of complex information structures across an organization. Together with Syndigo, Ariser clients can experience a broader and more flexible solution set that enables additional development in a cloud-based framework.

With the added capabilities of Syndigo, Ariser clients will also have the opportunity to leverage the leading SaaS platform for product content creation, management, syndication, and digital shelf analytics to drive more effective commerce.

"We are excited to enter in a partnership with Ariser and share our capabilities across data management and product content delivery," said Christophe Marcant, SVP, Product Strategy and Alliances. "Our leadership position in the industry and history of successful integrations will help our joint clients to thrive on their digital transformation journeys."

Syndigo serves a wide variety of client verticals, including Consumer Goods, Grocery, Healthcare, Oil & Gas and Manufacturing, and is the only company named a Leader across Gartner, Forrester and IDC analysts.

About Ariser:

Ariser delivers successful implementations of Enterprise Software Applications based on extensive experience and expertise. Working with PIM, MDM, BI and ERP solutions, primarily towards companies within manufacturing, distribution, maintenance and service, Ariser provides the knowledge that is crucial for improving the quality of complex information structures and streamlining business-critical processes. Visit https://www.ariser.se for more information and follow us at AriserSweden on LinkedIn.

About Syndigo:

Syndigo is the first Active Content Engine built to power modern commerce by enabling the continual flow of data and content throughout the entire commerce ecosystem. With industry-leading data management, syndication, and analytics, combined with the largest two-sided network for content distribution, we deliver accurate information that improves decision-making and accelerates sales on every shelf.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers, and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally across key industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, oil & gas, and healthcare. For more information, visit www.syndigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

