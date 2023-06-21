Syndigo named a Strong Performer by Independent Research Firm

Master Data Management, Q2 2023 Report Gives Syndigo Highest Possible Scores in Scalability, Roadmap and Product 360 Domain Criteria

CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndigo, the only cloud-native end-to-end solution for data management, announced today that its solution was rated as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™, Master Data Management, Q2 2023. 

"Enterprises today are looking for a seamless, scalable solution that frees them to focus and succeed on their strategic initiatives," said Syndigo Chief Product Officer Justin Anovick. "This report is for us a validation of our vision and strengths in delivering our customers a complete and actionable view of their enterprise data."

Syndigo was among 15 companies evaluated in the preparation of The Forrester Wave™, Master Data Management, Q2 2023.

The report notes that, "Syndigo's all-encompassing vision  … includes PIM, DAM, syndication, and advanced analytics. Its MDM solution is a cornerstone of this wide portfolio." The report also notes that Syndigo's customers liked "the ease of mastering and enrichment" offered by the solution. Syndigo received the highest possible scores in the scalability, roadmap, and Product 360 domain criteria.

"Syndigo's platform scalability and roadmap for the future make it easier than ever for our customers to create, manage, govern, analyze, integrate and optimize data across all enterprise systems and distribution channels," said Anovick. "Our mission is to deliver smart data and smart governance, that enables smart choices."

To read more about Syndigo's evaluation and read the entire report, click here.

About Syndigo

Syndigo powers modern commerce by enabling the continual flow of data and content throughout the entire commerce ecosystem. With industry-leading data management, syndication, and analytics, combined with the largest two-sided network for content distribution, we deliver accurate information that improves decision-making and accelerates sales on every shelf.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers, and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally across key industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, oil & gas, and healthcare. For more information, visit www.syndigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

