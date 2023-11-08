Syndigo Names Dan Hess as Chief Product Officer

Hess joins Industry-leading SaaS commerce data management, syndication, and analytics provider to lead product innovation in next stage of company growth

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndigo, a leading SaaS commerce data management provider, and a portfolio company of Summit Partners and The Jordan Company, today announced their most recent executive appointment, with Dan Hess joining as the company's Chief Product Officer and member of the Executive Leadership Team.

Hess was most recently Global Chief Product Officer for The NPD Group, the global leader in B2C and B2B analytics in 20+ industries including technology, apparel, beauty, media, gaming, foodservice and food consumption. There, Hess and his team played a pivotal role in creating information, analytics, and software products that measure more than $3 trillion of global commerce. Prior to NPD, Hess served as Chief Product Officer of Comscore, a media delivery and consumption measurement firm across digital, TV, and box-office platforms. Years prior, Hess had been one of Comscore's original employees, leading corporate marketing and building multiple commercial teams during its startup phase, including retail, travel, automotive, and technology products and practices.

Earlier in his career, Hess was CEO and Co-Founder of Local Offer Network, which created an omnichannel predictive modeling and personalization platform that was acquired by Catalina Marketing. He has served as a consultant to many VC and private equity firms and as an advisor to many startup and growth stage companies in digital media and marketing, SaaS, and e-commerce.

"I'm thrilled to have Dan join Syndigo as we continue to build upon our leading data management, product syndication, and analytics platforms," said CEO Simon Angove. "His highly valuable domain and industry experience will be a great addition to our team, as we invest in people and technology to drive innovation for manufacturers and retailers across many industries."

About Syndigo

Syndigo powers modern commerce by enabling the continual flow of data and content throughout the entire commerce ecosystem. With industry-leading data management, syndication, and analytics, combined with the largest two-sided network for content distribution, we deliver accurate information that improves decision-making and accelerates sales on every shelf.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers, and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally across key industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, oil & gas, and healthcare. For more information, visit www.syndigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Summit Partners

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm that is currently managing more than $23 billion in capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 500 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. These companies have completed more than 160 public equity offerings, and more than 200 have been acquired through strategic mergers and sales. Summit has partnered with more than two dozen companies across the e-commerce and consumer landscape, including Brooklinen, Klaviyo, Philz Coffee, Quay Eyewear, Reverb.com, Sezane, TinyPrints, VeriShip, MercuryGate, and vente-privee.com. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in companies around the world. For more information, please see www.summitpartners.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About The Jordan Company

TJC (www.thejordancompany.com), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $11 billion since 1987 and a 38-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Industrials, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare & Consumer, and Telecom, Technology & Utilities. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has an office in Chicago.

