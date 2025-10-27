Syndio Launches Syndi: The AI Solution That Wins Talent Without Breaking Budgets or Sacrificing Fairness

Syndi delivers AI-guided pay recommendations embedded where teams work to help them win top talent while managing costs and protecting internal equity at scale.

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndio , the leader in Decision Intelligence for Pay, today announced the first release of Syndi, its AI-native solution that helps companies make compensation decisions that win talent, control costs, and protect internal equity. Built on nearly a decade of proprietary compensation data, Syndi delivers precise, explainable recommendations embedded in Microsoft Teams, Slack, and applicant-tracking systems (ATS) where teams already work.

From fragmented decisions to intelligent action

Every day, leaders make millions of pay decisions in silos, relying on outdated benchmarks that lose top talent or chasing real-time external rates without understanding the internal equity impact or true cost. The result: companies lose top talent to competitors who move faster with better intelligence, alienate high performers with inconsistent pay, and waste budget on reactive offers that create new inequities. Syndi replaces this fragmentation and chaos with real-time guidance that integrates market data, pay policies, and workforce signals — enabling teams to move faster with greater precision, compete effectively, and maintain fairness simultaneously.

Syndio is currently working with select enterprise design partners, including TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. "Syndio's Syndi solution embeds intelligence across the business so decisions are fast, fair, and instantly informed by the right data," said Hywel Jones, VP of Total Rewards at TD SYNNEX. "It's a real-time coach that augments human judgment to reward performance, optimize spend, and protect pay equity."

Syndi: Built for how teams actually work

Delivered through Microsoft Teams, Slack, and ATS integrations, Syndi provides precise, explainable guidance without disrupting workflow. Key benefits include:

Precise: Uphold your pay philosophy with AI comp agents trained on your policies.

Uphold your pay philosophy with AI comp agents trained on your policies. Instant: Deliver explainable recommendations directly in workflow.

Deliver explainable recommendations directly in workflow. Competitive: Tailor offers in real time to win talent at exactly the right price. No guesswork, no overspending.

Tailor offers in real time to win talent at exactly the right price. No guesswork, no overspending. Retention-focused: Reduce attrition with pay decisions that are defensible and fair.

Reduce attrition with pay decisions that are defensible and fair. Actionable: Enable efficient coordination across HR and Finance.

AI you can trust, built from the ground up

Syndi is AI native, developed through nearly a decade of compensation expertise, gained from helping hundreds of organizations analyze pay for over 10 million employees across industries, roles, and markets.

Syndi's agentic architecture combines adaptive AI that learns from patterns and context with deterministic rules that enforce your pay philosophy, ensuring recommendations are precise, competitive, and compliant. Its network of expert compensation agents connects through the Decision Graph™, a proprietary system that acts as a living map, constantly learning from every interaction to guide decisions with greater intelligence and context.

Unlike market-data-first solutions, Syndi's architecture integrates market intelligence with your internal pay policies and workforce context, ensuring every pay recommendation balances competitiveness, equity, and cost. The result is transparent, explainable guidance that enhances human judgment and builds confidence across the organization.

"Syndi turns compensation from a guessing game into a measurable advantage," said Maria Colacurcio, CEO of Syndio. "In today's market, companies face an impossible choice: pay competitively and risk internal inequity, or play it safe and lose talent. Syndi solves this by optimizing competitiveness, fairness, and cost, simultaneously. When companies get pay right, everything changes: performance improves, culture strengthens, and trust grows."

With Syndi, Syndio launches Decision Intelligence for Pay — a new category that solves what compensation leaders have long struggled with: how to compete for talent, maintain fairness, and control spending simultaneously. Syndi connects external market intelligence with internal pay policies and workforce context, making this three-way optimization possible for the first time.

Powered by trust, built for what's next

The initial release of Syndi helps companies make new hire offers faster and more accurately, while balancing competitive market rates with internal equity and budgets. Future releases will extend Syndi across every employee pay moment, from promotions and transfers to merit cycles and workforce planning, embedding Decision Intelligence throughout the entire employee lifecycle.

Syndi builds on Syndio's foundation helping hundreds of global organizations achieve pay equity at scale. That expertise now powers a new era where every compensation decision is guided by transparent and responsible AI.

Learn more about Syndi and request a demo at https://synd.io/syndi.

About Syndio

Syndio is the industry pioneer in Decision Intelligence for Pay. Built on nearly a decade of proprietary compensation insights, Syndio helps global organizations make smarter pay decisions that win talent while protecting internal equity and controlling costs. Using Syndi, the company's first AI-native solution, teams get precise, instant pay recommendations embedded in their workflows. More than 350 leading companies rely on Syndio's solutions to guide compensation decisions for over 10 million employees across 100 countries. Learn more at https://synd.io.

