Synechron Announces Full Annual Appraisals; Shares Hiring Agenda

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synechron Inc., a leading Digital IT Consulting firm for financial services, has announced the reinstatement of full annual appraisals for all its employees globally. The company confirmed that quick decisions taken by its leadership, combined with the business' purposeful agility and responsiveness, resulted in protection of its existing revenues and strengthening of the business, despite the pandemic environment.

John Gaunt, Chief Human Resources Officer at Synechron said, "A few months ago, we decided to preemptively defer our annual appraisals to ascertain our adaptability to the new normal and continued with uninterrupted business services to our clients. However, after carefully assessing our global business outlook, I am glad to say that we have decided to reinstitute a full appraisal for our employees globally."

Synechron doesn't just 'talk the talk' but truly 'walks the walk'. The company's well-being initiatives and continued focus on proactively assisting its employees, has led to Synechron earning the 'Best Places to Work' award from Business Intelligence for the last three years and the coveted Great Place To Work – Best Multinational Workplaces title in the Netherlands for second consecutive year!

"We did not initiate salary cuts for employees during lockdown. Employee wellbeing stayed our utmost priority. We invested heavily in employee welfare programs across global offices and started many well-being initiatives. Additionally, we revised several policies to include monetary and non-monetary benefits for employees," added Gaunt.

Synechron is eyeing professionals from the industry's hybrid talent pool, to service the dynamic business needs of its clients. These include Full Stack Java Developers, Angular/React, Data Engineers, Innovation Specialists, Cloud Engineers, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Machine Learning (ML) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) specialists, who can be part of our growth story.

About Synechron

Synechron is a leading Digital IT Consulting firm and is working to Accelerate Digital initiatives for banks, asset managers, and insurance companies around the world. We achieve this by providing our clients with innovative solutions that solve their most complex business challenges and combine Synechron's unique, end-to-end Digital, Business Consulting and Technology services. Based in New York, the company has 18 offices around the globe, with over 8,000+ employees producing over $500+M in annual revenue. For more information on the company, please visit the Synechron website or our LinkedIn community.

