Synechron Announces Key Promotions and New Organizational Structure to Streamline Operations and Enable Next Phase of Growth

News provided by

Synechron

02 Nov, 2023, 04:35 ET

NEW YORK, LONDON and PUNE, India, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synechron, Inc., a leading global digital transformation consulting firm focused on financial services and technology organizations, announces key leadership promotions and a reorganization aimed at enhancing operational efficiencies.

Highlighting its commitment to innovation, Synechron is proud to announce the promotion of May Yang and Mihir Shah to the positions of President for North America and President for EMEA, APAC & India, respectively. Both May and Mihir have been instrumental in shaping the firm's trajectory and are well-equipped to drive Synechron forward in its next phase of growth.

In tandem with these leadership advancements, Synechron — which currently maintains 44 offices across 19 countries — is adopting a more region-centric organizational framework that promises to streamline and unlock synergies across the firm. They will now operate under two principal business groups: North America and EMEA & APAC

May Yang, previously Managing Director and Head of the Charlotte office, will oversee operations in North America. This region encompasses Synechron's units in New York City, Charlotte, Florida, and nearshore delivery centers in Montreal as well as the soon-to-open delivery center in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Mihir Shah, formerly Managing Director and Head of Europe, Middle East, and APAC, will direct the EMEA & APAC regions. This includes Synechron's United Kingdom, European, Middle Eastern offices, as well as Asia-Pacific units in India, Singapore, Hong Kong, and a new addition in Sydney, Australia.

Faisal Husain, Synechron's Co-founder and CEO, commented, "This new structure aligns our skilled leadership and our diverse international operations with our ambitious strategic roadmap. We have now laid a solid foundation for our continued progress in assisting a broader range of top-tier businesses with the cutting-edge solutions they require to realize their full potential."

About Synechron 

At Synechron, we believe in the power of digital to transform businesses for the better. Our global consulting firm combines creativity and innovative technology to deliver industry-leading digital solutions. Synechron's progressive technologies and optimization strategies span end-to-end Artificial Intelligence, Consulting, Digital, Cloud & DevOps, Data, and Software Engineering, servicing an array of noteworthy financial services and technology firms. Through research and development initiatives in our FinLabs we develop solutions for modernization, from Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain to Data Science models, Digital Underwriting, mobile-first applications and more. Over the last 20+ years, our company has been honored with multiple employer awards, recognizing our commitment to our talented teams. With top clients to boast about, Synechron has a global workforce of 14,500+, and has 44 offices in 19 countries within key global markets. For more information on the company, please visit our website or LinkedIn community

For more information please contact:

Rashmi Joshi
Synechron
9560694654 
[email protected]
[email protected]

SEC Newgate UK:
Andrew Adie / Sophie Morello / Matthew Redley 
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943591/Synechron_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Synechron

Also from this source

Synechron Enhances Financial Risk Identification and Mitigation With New Artificial Intelligence-empowered RiskTech.AI Accelerators Program

Synechron Enhances Financial Risk Identification and Mitigation With New Artificial Intelligence-empowered RiskTech.AI Accelerators Program

Synechron, Inc., a leading global digital transformation consulting firm focused on the financial services and big technology organizations,...
Synechron Announces the Opening of its Montreal, Canada Nearshore Delivery Center

Synechron Announces the Opening of its Montreal, Canada Nearshore Delivery Center

Synechron, Inc., a leading global digital transformation consulting firm focused on the financial services and big technology organizations,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.