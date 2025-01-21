Synechron Earns Great Place to Work Certification™ in 14 Countries

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synechron, Inc., a leading global digital transformation consulting firm, has been officially accredited as a Great Place to Work® Certified™ organization for 2024 to 2025 in 14 countries. This recognition is based on anonymous feedback from more than 14,500 Synechron employees collected through Great Place To Work®.

Synechron was certified in the following countries:

Australia

Bulgaria

Canada

France

India

Japan

Luxembourg

Mexico

Serbia

Singapore

Switzerland

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States of America

"With this global recognition, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering an inclusive, collaborative workplace where employees can thrive," said Faisal Husain, Synechron's co-founder and CEO. "Our people are at the heart of what we do, driving innovation and delivering transformative solutions for our clients."

The Great Place To Work® Trust Index™ Survey provides valuable insights into the organization's performance by assessing five key areas: Credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. These pillars reflect a positive employee experience and highlight the level of trust that employees have in the organization.

"A Great Place To Work® Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work®. "By successfully earning this recognition, it's evident that Synechron stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing an excellent workplace environment for its employees."

About Synechron:

At Synechron, we believe in the power of digital to transform businesses for the better. Our global consulting firm combines creativity and innovative technology to deliver industry-leading digital solutions. Synechron's progressive technologies and optimization strategies span end-to-end Artificial Intelligence, Consulting, Digital, Cloud & DevOps, Data, and Software Engineering, servicing an array of noteworthy financial services and technology firms. Through research and development initiatives in our FinLabs we develop solutions for modernization, from Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain to Data Science models, Digital, cloud-native, mobile-first applications and more. Over the last 20+ years, our company has been honored with multiple employer awards, recognizing our commitment to our talented teams. With top clients to boast about, Synechron has a global workforce of 14,500+, and has 58 offices in 21 countries within key global markets. For more information on the company, please visit our website or LinkedIn community.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. We give leaders and organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience, fostering cultures that are proven to drive business, improve lives, and better society. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Our proprietary methodology and platform enables organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Our coaches, content, and community connect the boldest leaders, ideas, and innovations in employee experience. Since 1992, our Certification™, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.com.

