Synechron Enhances Global Operations with Strategic Senior Appointments

These new senior leadership roles are aimed at enhancing innovation, optimizing operational efficiency, and driving international expansion.

NEW YORK, LONDON and PUNE, India, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synechron, a leading global digital transformation consulting firm focused on financial services and technology organizations, is pleased to announce five strategic senior appointments that align with the company's overall growth objectives.

Christine Olmstead, newly appointed as Head of Corporate Development, has over two decades of experience in mergers and acquisitions, crucial for Synechron's expansion strategy. Christine's extensive trajectory in the field, including pivotal roles at Avanade, McKinsey, and Fujitsu, has honed her skills in global strategy development and deal origination, positioning her to effectively lead Synechron's future M&A initiatives and post-merger integrations.

Aaron Momin, stepping into the role of Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), brings over 28 years of expertise in cybersecurity and risk management. His tenure as CISO at Certinia showcased his capability to elevate security maturity and resilience – both of which are crucial elements of ensuring robust information security and compliance frameworks are in place across all Synechron's global operations.

David Straube, the new Head of Investor Relations, has almost three decades of experience and is recognized for his strategic approach to building investor relations programs that foster long-term shareholder value. Having held senior positions at EPAM and Accenture, David is well-equipped to enhance Synechron's relationships with the investment community and support the company's growth trajectory.

Surabhi Ramamurthy, taking on the role of Head of Asia Business Unit, has 18 years of experience in the banking and capital markets sectors. Surabhi's background includes leadership roles at Accenture and DXC Technology, where she effectively managed large teams and drove innovation throughout the APAC region. Her expertise will directly contribute to accelerating growth and strengthening Synechron's market presence in Asia.

Christina Savvas, appointed as Global Head of Brand, brings two decades of expertise and is known for her insight-driven approach to marketing and brand partnerships. Her experience at American Express, where she led global digital brand and content initiatives, makes her ideally suited to spearhead Synechron's global brand strategy, driving both brand value and business volume.

With this series of appointments, Synechron underscores its commitment to leadership excellence. Moreover, the company is poised to leverage these new capabilities to maintain its competitive edge and respond dynamically to the fast-evolving global market.

Faisal Husain, Synechron Co-founder and CEO, commented, "Each of these leaders brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record that will undoubtedly propel Synechron towards achieving its strategic goals. We're excited to see the new directions they will inspire in their respective areas."

About Synechron:

At Synechron, we believe in the power of digital to transform businesses for the better. Our global consulting firm combines creativity and innovative technology to deliver industry-leading digital solutions. Synechron's progressive technologies and optimization strategies span end-to-end Artificial Intelligence, Consulting, Digital, Cloud & DevOps, Data, and Software Engineering, servicing an array of noteworthy financial services and technology firms. Through research and development initiatives in our FinLabs we develop solutions for modernization, from Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain to Data Science models, Digital Underwriting, mobile-first applications and more. Over the last 20+ years, our company has been honored with multiple employer awards, recognizing our commitment to our talented teams. With top clients to boast about, Synechron has a global workforce of 14,000+, and has 51 offices in 20 countries within key global markets. For more information on the company, please visit our website or LinkedIn community.

