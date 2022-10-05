Synechron Named Great Place To Work® 2022 in France

PARIS and LUXEMBOURG and ZURICH, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synechron, Inc., a leading digital transformation consulting firm, has been recognized as one of the best places to work in three key global business locations - France, Luxembourg and Switzerland. Synechron has achieved the prestigious Great Place to Work 2022 certification based upon direct feedback and input from its regional employees within these three office locations.

Great Place to Work® is a consulting institute, which conducts employee surveys to support companies in their development to become an excellent employer. Its Great Place to Work certification is one of the world's most respected marks of workplace excellence.

In France, 99% of Synechron employees surveyed said they feel that they can take days off when necessary, and over 90% think Synechron demonstrates an environment of respect, friendliness, and a place where employees feel welcomed and can build strong relationships with their colleagues.

In Luxembourg, 100% of employees surveyed responded that they are encouraged to maintain a work-life balance, and that management is equipped with the necessary skills to run the business.

Finally, in Switzerland, 100% of respondents believe that Synechron is a safe place to work and that employees are treated fairly, regardless of their sexuality, race, age, and/or gender.

Of significant mention, across Synechron France, Luxembourg, and Switzerland, is that between 88% and 96% of employees regard Synechron as a great place to work based upon all aspects surveyed.

These three new Great Place to Work certifications follow several others over the past year, demonstrating the company's commitment to being a fantastic place to work for all of its 13,800+ team members across the globe. Also in 2022, Synechron was named one of the Global Best Places to Work, as well as a Great Place To Work in Singapore. In December 2021, it was named a Great Place To Work in Amsterdam.

Mihir Shah, Managing Director, Head of Europe, Middle East & APAC at Synechron commented, "We are incredibly proud of our company culture which embraces deep collaboration, and demonstrates the utmost respect Synechron has for our incredibly talented employees. We are grateful for again being recognized as our dedicated employees acknowledge their appreciation for Synechron's commitment to our work environment." He continued, "Adding these three new regional Great Place to Work certifications to our previous best employer awards is testament to our wonderful teams. Their tenacity and passion positively shine through as they work to meet our clients' objectives in their jobs every day."

François-Bernard Mizrahi, Managing Director, and Head of Synechron France, Luxembourg and Switzerland said, "We are honored that our dedicated team members have provided such positive feedback about their experience working at Synechron. It is gratifying to know that as we continue to focus on building a workplace that is respectful and inclusive to all, our hard work and the efforts of everyone at Synechron to build our culture are being recognized."

Synechron continues to seek ways to recognize, support, and provide its 13,800+ global team members with the tools to build and enhance their skills and careers. Of note, Synechron has provided no-cost access to the Udemy 24/7 online learning and development platform, as well as on-site and virtual training that provides opportunities to individually reskill/upskill. Synechron also champions its "Same Difference" Diversity, Equity & Inclusion program, which includes a variety of collaborative team building and team supporting projects, events and initiatives. It also supports an array of Corporate Social Responsibility programs for charitable work being done by local/regional organizations and individuals they serve, as well as partnering with multiple DEI organizations and networks. In addition, its widely recognized COVID support programs have helped employees maintain their physical and mental well-being and navigate the pandemic.

About Synechron

At Synechron, we believe in the power of digital to transform businesses for the better. Our global consulting firm combines creativity and innovative technology to deliver industry-leading digital solutions. Synechron's progressive technologies and optimization strategies span end-to-end Enterprise Advisory & Technology Consulting, Digital, Cloud & DevOps, Data, Payments, Systems Integration, and Engineering, servicing an array of noteworthy financial services and technology firms. Through research and development initiatives in our FinLabs we develop solutions for modernization, from Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence to Data Science models, Digital Underwriting, mobile-first applications and more. Over the last 20+ years, our company has been honored with multiple employer awards, recognizing our commitment to our talented teams. With top clients to boast about, Synechron has a global workforce of 13,000+, and has 38 offices in 17 countries within key global markets. For more information on the company, please visit our website or LinkedIn community.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a consulting institute, which has supported companies in around 50 countries. We conduct employee surveys and cultural analysis, and support companies in their development to become an excellent employer. The competition of the Best Workplaces of Great Place to Work® is the world's largest and most respected study of workplace excellence.

